Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Suspect chase through Lacey leaves one dead, two hurt

Sep 8, 2024, 8:50 AM

A suspect chase through Lacey ended with one dead, two others hurt and a suspect in custody. (Photo...

A suspect chase through Lacey ended with one dead, two others hurt and a suspect in custody. (Photo: Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


MyNorthwest.com

A high-speed chase through Lacey ended with head-on crash that killed one person and left two others hurt.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday afternoon, when a woman with 47 prior arrests drove on the wrong side of a highway and hit another vehicle.

The incident began around 4:00 p.m. in the Meadows neighborhood of Lacey.

Deputies say the woman approached several people, asking for fentanyl.

When one asked her to leave, she stepped on the gas of her vehicle and drove toward that person.

Minutes later, deputies spotted the vehicle she was driving, which had been stolen from King County. They say she started dangerously passing other cars in a no-passing zone, and refused to pull over.

Eventually, the officers deployed spike strips to try to stop her, on Pacific Avenue near the Olympia city limits.

But they say she continued on, driving recklessly into oncoming traffic.  Deputies say she hit another vehicle head-on, killing one person and injuring two others in that car.

The pursuing officers say after the collision, she tried to make a run for it on foot, but officers were able to arrest her.

The suspect was also slightly hurt. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. State troopers say she will be booked into jail after that.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders released a statement indicating the suspect had a rap sheet with a total of 47 arrests, including four felonies and 23 gross misdemeanors.

The suspect also has warrants out of Seattle, Renton and Issaquah and was driving with a suspended license.

The suspect is now likely facing several more felony charges, including second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony hit and run, second-degree assault and driving with a suspended license.

In his statement, Sheriff Sanders also expressed condolences to victims and their families, saying:

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this senseless tragedy. We are working closely with WSP to ensure all aspects of this incident are fully investigated.”

Detectives with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the initial interactions the suspect had with residents of the neighborhood. The Washington State Patrol will investigate the pursuit and the deadly crash.

Tom Brock is a weekend editor, reporter and anchor for KIRO Newsradio.

MyNorthwest News

In this Feb. 2018, file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during its debut in Renton, Wash. Th...

Tom Brock

Boeing reaches tentative agreement with machinists union

Boeing has reached a tentative contract agreement with its largest union.

1 hour ago

A vintage 1943 Stearman biplane crashed in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, killing one person ...

Tom Brock

One person dead, one survivor in vintage biplane crash

The crash of a vintage biplane in a forested area of south-central Washington state left one person dead and another injured.

1 day ago

Image: A tarp structure that resembles the White House in Washington, D.C., can be seen in Seattle ...

Frank Sumrall

‘Not all encampments are eyesores:’ Man’s makeshift White House catches the eye

Using spare slabs of wood and white paint, a "White House" was constructed among a series of homeless encampments.

1 day ago

Photo: As Grandparents Day approaches, one local grandmother has been recognized by the American Re...

Ted Buehner

Upcoming Grandparents Day shines light on local Red Cross awardee

As Grandparents Day approaches, one local grandmother has been recognized by the American Red Cross with a Life Saver Award.

1 day ago

Photo: Snohomish County deputies reported an unknown man entered a family's apartment and sexually ...

Julia Dallas

‘This is very scary:’ Bothell child sexually assaulted in random attack

Snohomish County deputies reported an unknown man entered a family's apartment and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child.

2 days ago

Photo: Deputies are looking for the suspects in this Puyallup robbery....

James Lynch

Do you recognize these suspects? PCSD releases video of brazen robbery

A strong-armed, takeover-style robbery shook up a clerk who was working at a gas station in unincorporated Puyallup on August 10.

2 days ago

Suspect chase through Lacey leaves one dead, two hurt