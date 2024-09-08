A high-speed chase through Lacey ended with head-on crash that killed one person and left two others hurt.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday afternoon, when a woman with 47 prior arrests drove on the wrong side of a highway and hit another vehicle.

The incident began around 4:00 p.m. in the Meadows neighborhood of Lacey.

Deputies say the woman approached several people, asking for fentanyl.

When one asked her to leave, she stepped on the gas of her vehicle and drove toward that person.

Minutes later, deputies spotted the vehicle she was driving, which had been stolen from King County. They say she started dangerously passing other cars in a no-passing zone, and refused to pull over.

Eventually, the officers deployed spike strips to try to stop her, on Pacific Avenue near the Olympia city limits.

But they say she continued on, driving recklessly into oncoming traffic. Deputies say she hit another vehicle head-on, killing one person and injuring two others in that car.

The pursuing officers say after the collision, she tried to make a run for it on foot, but officers were able to arrest her.

The suspect was also slightly hurt. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. State troopers say she will be booked into jail after that.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders released a statement indicating the suspect had a rap sheet with a total of 47 arrests, including four felonies and 23 gross misdemeanors.

The suspect also has warrants out of Seattle, Renton and Issaquah and was driving with a suspended license.

The suspect is now likely facing several more felony charges, including second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony hit and run, second-degree assault and driving with a suspended license.

In his statement, Sheriff Sanders also expressed condolences to victims and their families, saying:

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this senseless tragedy. We are working closely with WSP to ensure all aspects of this incident are fully investigated.”

Detectives with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the initial interactions the suspect had with residents of the neighborhood. The Washington State Patrol will investigate the pursuit and the deadly crash.

