While the vast majority of attention has been focused on Tuesday’s 6 p.m. presidential debate, there’s another clash that’s hitting closer to home. The state’s gubernatorial debate also takes place tonight. It will be directly after the presidential debate, live at 8 p.m. on seattletimes.com and KING 5 TV.

In a primary with 28 candidates, Democrat Bob Ferguson received 45% of the vote, while Republican Dave Reichert received 28%. But despite this being a left-leaning state, some analysts have warned that the race will be closer than many believe.

“When you have that many candidates, votes for one can get watered down,” political analyst Ron Dotzauer told MyNorthwest. “But make no mistake, Dave Reichert will be a formidable candidate in this race.”

More on the governor’s race: Now that the primary is over, Reichert could pose bigger challenge to Ferguson than many believe

This is the first governor’s campaign without an incumbent in 12 years. Democrat Jay Inslee has been in the job since being elected in 2012.

Ferguson posted on X:

“Dave Reichert opposes marriage equality. The Seattle Times described him as an ‘anti-abortion stalwart’ who voted for nationwide abortion bans and called abortion ‘taking a life.'”

Meanwhile, Reichert posted:

“Bob Ferguson is once again spreading fear. Instead of focusing on the soft on crime policies he’s perpetuated, or the taxes he’s voted for — he wants to scare you into believing I’m someone I’m not.”

Ferguson has been state attorney general since 2012 and was also on the Metropolitan King County Council. Reichert was King County Sheriff for eight years before being elected to Washington’s 8th Congressional District in 2004.

In this year’s race, several polls have Ferguson leading Reichert but only by single digits. Ferguson has been endorsed by The Seattle Times, Planned Parenthood and the Washington Council of Firefighters. Reichert has been endorsed by Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs, and the King County, Seattle, Tacoma and Bellevue Police Guilds.

Reichert addresses Biden exit, confronts Ferguson public safety claims: ‘His answer is money’

“The thing about Reichert is, Donald Trump is an albatross around his neck,” Dotzauer said. “Ferguson is winning the money race and when you win the money race, you can make strategic decisions on who you want to reach and when. That is a big advantage.”

Dotzauer expects Reichert to get hit with his anti-abortion votes in a pro-choice state, while Ferguson will take incoming for the dramatic rise in crime while he was attorney general.

Joyce Taylor of KING 5 News will moderate the debate with political reporter Jim Brunner of the Seattle Times, Mark Hanrahan of KREM 2 News and Gloria Ibañez of El Sol de Yakima. Both candidates will have opening and closing statements.

Tonight’s debate is the first of two debates between Ferguson and Reichert this month.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.