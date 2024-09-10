Judge keeps bail at $2M for suspect in Alderwood Mall shooting

A judge is reportedly keeping bail at $2 million for the 16-year-old suspected of shooting and killing 13-year-old Jayda Woods Johnson at the Alderwood Mall.

On July 3, police said Samuel Gizaw got into a fight at the mall and fired into the crowd, with a stray bullet hitting and killing Woods-Johnson.

Gizaw’s been in jail for weeks. On Wednesday, his family asked the judge to lower his $2 million bail to $790,000.

His defense attorney told KIRO Newsradio the judge rejected that request but is allowing Gizaw’s family to put up the family’s home as part of the bond. The family home is valued at around $750,000.

“With the option for him or his family to put up their primary home, it’s quite concerning,” Woods-Johnson’s cousin Cheryl Huffman said.

Huffman said her family is experiencing mixed feelings about the situation.

“Our family really is having some mixed emotions,” Huffman said. “We’re very happy with the judge’s decision not to lower his bail amount.”

Huffman said that although they’re relieved the judge is keeping bail high, they worry about what would happen if Gizaw is released.

“And if he’s released it’s just that much more painful,” Huffman said. “He took this away from us. Why should he be allowed to enjoy any of this time while we’re sitting here suffering because of his actions?”

Bail bondsmen with All City Bail Bonds in Seattle told KIRO Newsradio the family would have to put up the remaining $1.2 million in collateral or cash for Gizaw to be released.

Earlier this month, Woods-Johnson’s family said the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) failed to allow them to view surveillance footage of the shooting before it aired on local television stations. LPD has since apologized for its handling of the video.

