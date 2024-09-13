Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Person drowns in Ballard’s Salmon Bay overnight Friday

Sep 13, 2024, 8:48 AM | Updated: 8:49 am

A person was pulled from the water near the 24th Avenue Public Dock. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Fire)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


One person drowned in Salmon Bay in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, Seattle Fire confirmed.

Seattle Fire received reports of a person struggling in water who needed help just after 2 a.m. Friday. A water rescue team was dispatched, with rescue swimmers entering the water near the 24th Avenue Public Dock. The team found the person and brought them to shore.

That person was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Unfortunately, the person was declared deceased. Turning scene over to Seattle Police. All units are returning to service,” Seattle Fire wrote on Twitter.

Seattle Police are continuing the investigation. No information has been released about the victim, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

Person drowns in Ballard’s Salmon Bay overnight Friday