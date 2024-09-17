It was December 17, 1984 and the Miami Dolphins were playing at home against the Dallas Cowboys. A 22-year-old Spike O’Neill was learning how to gamble. (Remember, this was well before the Draft Kings and casino days.)

“I was betting on football with a local bookmaker,” Spike told Jake Skorheim on KIRO Newsradio. “I was behind over after a weekend chasing my losses, as they say in the industry, and on a Monday night, I made a bet on a Dallas Cowboy, Miami Dolphin game betting the over.”

Betting ‘the over’ means choosing whether both teams will have a total score over a certain number. In this case, Las Vegas oddsmakers had the combined score predicted to be 44 points. If the two teams’ combined score ended up above 44, then Spike would win.

The only score in the first half was a pass by the legendary Dan Marino to Mark Clayton, and at the mid-break, the score was only 7-0.

“I am taking gas and I left the bar. I’m was going home,” Spike said. “I started to derail the whole thing.”

Spike had bet $500, a whole lot of money for a 22-year-old in 1984.

“We’re talking about Danny White’s Cowboys and Dan Marino’s Dolphins, right?” he said. These were two high-powered quarterbacks known for big scoring runs.

“I mean, this team was scoring points, left, right and center, setting NFL records at the time in point production,” Spike explained. “So I’m thinking, okay, and over a 44 that’s pretty easy to hit, right? Monday football, the nation’s watching the only game in town. Dan Marino is one of the best, right? And no running games, he’s gonna be throwing the ball around. But there was just nothing at halftime. I’m just dead in the water.”

Spike said that not only was the $500 rent money, but it was what he was going to use to buy his girlfriend’s Christmas presents.

“I am like, up the creek, big time. And this is the kind of guy who doesn’t say, okay, pay me next week. That’s not the kind of guy we’re talking about,” he said referring to his bookie.

After a Cowboys touchdown, the game was only at 7-7 at the end of the third quarter,

“I’m still sitting in front of the TV, but left the bar to go home by myself in front of the TV, 7-7,” he said.

And as the fourth quarter began, Spike is thinking “This is ridiculous.” With 15 minutes to go in the game, only 14 points had been scored.

“All of a sudden, nice. Dallas scores a touchdown. Now it’s 14-7. Next thing I know, it’s 14-14 with three minutes left in the game. So you’re at 28 points.”

Dallas scored again and the total is 35 points. Spike is 10 points away from a win.

“The Miami Dolphins score a touchdown that would have made it 21 all except the receiver was bumped out of out of bounds. And we’re talking about inside of two minutes at this point, right?” Spike explained.

The referees are talking in the middle of the field and it’s 21-14.

“I get on my knees in front of the TV, and I actually swear, ‘Lord, you give me this I’ll never make another bet as long as I live.’ And as the words left my lips, the referee’s arms went in the air. Now, it is now 21 all and I’ve got 42 points. Anybody kicks a field goal to break this tie in regulation or overtime and I am in the I’m I’m a winner.”

Clayton grabs another pass from Marino and with the extra point it is 28-21, Miami. But more importantly, 49 points had been scored.

“31 points scored in the final quarter, and I have, haven’t made a bet since, no question.”

Jake said, “Good for you. You made a promise to God.”

Spike responded, “Hey, man, I know when divine intervention reaches out, that’s amazing.”

“What you just described is why betting on sports is so much fun,” Jake said.

“I have been banned from gambling by my wife but to be fair, I made a deal with the Lord in 1985.”

