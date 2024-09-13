Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Transportation agencies race to finish projects, congesting weekend traffic

Sep 13, 2024, 3:17 PM

Photo: The on-ramps to I-5 north and south will close between 4 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday...

The on-ramps to I-5 north and south will close between 4 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work, affecting weekend traffic. (Photo: @SounderBruce via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: @SounderBruce via Flickr Creative Commons)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

This time of the year the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), along with local transportation agencies, race to finish projects before the fall rain sets in. From Woodinville’s wine country to another full closure on Interstate 405 (I-405), here is a list of construction that might affect weekend traffic.

State Route 202

Both directions of State Route 202 will undergo a five-day closure between 124th Street Northeast and 145th Street Northeast while crews replace a couple of culverts.

The closure begins at 8 p.m. Sunday through 12 p.m. Friday, September 20. The following week, drivers will have daytime lane closures while work continues through fall.

Transportation news: New ferry to set sail for Kitsap Transit

Interstate 405

All southbound lanes on I-405 are scheduled to close between Coal Creek Parkway and Northeast 30th Street. Contractors with WSDOT will realign lanes at the new bridge near Northeast 30th along with more pavement and utility work.

The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday. Sunday at noon, all lanes on I-405 north will close in the same general area, between Northeast 44th (near the VMAC) and Coal Creek Parkway. This will join the southbound closure and reopen by 4 a.m. Monday.

Montlake Boulevard

Both directions of Montlake Boulevard will close at State Route (SR) 520 starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. During this closure contractors will continue working on the final preparations, including traffic signals and the new SR 520 ramps.

All associated ramps will also be closed during this period. This means drivers entering SR 520 from I-5 will have to pay the toll to cross the lake.

Monday morning, drivers will see new traffic patterns that include a new four-way stop on the Montlake Lid.

A path for cyclists and pedestrians to cross SR 520 will be open during the weekend.

Report: Seattle has second-worst congestion, third-worst traffic in nation

Mercer Street on-ramps

The on-ramps to I-5 north and south will close between 4 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work. A detour will be in place.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Nate’s stories here. Follow Nate on X and email him hereHead here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X.

Chokepoints

Photo: The MV Finest, a ferry retiring from the Kitsap Fast Ferry service....

Julia Dallas

New ferry to set sail for Kitsap Transit

A brand new vessel is on the way for the Kitsap Fast Ferry service, thanks to a nice boost from the federal government.

23 hours ago

seattle traffic congestion...

Frank Sumrall

Report: Seattle has second-worst congestion, third-worst traffic in nation

Seattle has the second-worst congestion and the third-worst traffic among 49 measured major metro areas, according to the report's findings.

1 day ago

state route 202 five-day closure...

Chris Sullivan

Five-day closure for State Route 202, everyone’s favorite alternate route for I-405

Redmond-Woodinville Road, otherwise known as State Route 202 (SR 202), is a popular way to skip the traffic on I-405.

2 days ago

I-90 interchange...

Chris Sullivan

Diverging diamond interchange, two new lanes for I-90/SR 18 exchange in Snoqualmie

Drivers are getting their first taste of the new diverging diamond interchange at I-90 and SR 18 this week as new ramps open up.

4 days ago

I-405...

Chris Sullivan

SR 520, I-405 closures add to traffic madness during weekend sporting events

The Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Huskies are home this weekend, so what a perfect time to shut down a stretch of I-405.

8 days ago

Family celebrates the opening of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba: MyNorth...

Bill Kaczaraba

Tuesday marks first commute day for Snohomish County Light Rail

Tuesday will mark the first real commute day for Light Rail reaching into Snohomish County with four new stations added.

11 days ago

Transportation agencies race to finish projects, congesting weekend traffic