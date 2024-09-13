This time of the year the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), along with local transportation agencies, race to finish projects before the fall rain sets in. From Woodinville’s wine country to another full closure on Interstate 405 (I-405), here is a list of construction that might affect weekend traffic.

State Route 202

Both directions of State Route 202 will undergo a five-day closure between 124th Street Northeast and 145th Street Northeast while crews replace a couple of culverts.

The closure begins at 8 p.m. Sunday through 12 p.m. Friday, September 20. The following week, drivers will have daytime lane closures while work continues through fall.

Interstate 405

All southbound lanes on I-405 are scheduled to close between Coal Creek Parkway and Northeast 30th Street. Contractors with WSDOT will realign lanes at the new bridge near Northeast 30th along with more pavement and utility work.

The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday. Sunday at noon, all lanes on I-405 north will close in the same general area, between Northeast 44th (near the VMAC) and Coal Creek Parkway. This will join the southbound closure and reopen by 4 a.m. Monday.

Montlake Boulevard

Both directions of Montlake Boulevard will close at State Route (SR) 520 starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. During this closure contractors will continue working on the final preparations, including traffic signals and the new SR 520 ramps.

All associated ramps will also be closed during this period. This means drivers entering SR 520 from I-5 will have to pay the toll to cross the lake.

Monday morning, drivers will see new traffic patterns that include a new four-way stop on the Montlake Lid.

A path for cyclists and pedestrians to cross SR 520 will be open during the weekend.

Mercer Street on-ramps

The on-ramps to I-5 north and south will close between 4 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work. A detour will be in place.

