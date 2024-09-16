Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Monday warmest day of week, followed by autumn-like weather

Sep 16, 2024, 6:37 AM

autumn weather...

Fall foliage near Seattle's Space Needle. (Photo courtesy of J. Pellgen via Flickr)

(Photo courtesy of J. Pellgen via Flickr)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Can it be? This week is the final full week of the summer season. The autumn equinox arrives early on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 5:43 a.m.

Yet this week’s weather is going to feel like fall has already arrived, similar to last week’s conditions. Monday should be the warmest day of this week, with sunny skies after areas of morning fog. Highs will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s.

More PNW weather: Geomagnetic activity brings the northern lights back to Washington

But another offshore Pacific frontal system is set to spread clouds inland Monday night with rain developing Tuesday. High temperatures will be cooler, only ranging from 55 to 65, about five to 10 degrees below this week’s average temperatures.

The cloud cover will likely hide this month’s full moon Monday night – the Harvest Moon. Yet, it is possible the moon may play peek-a-boo through the clouds.

In the wake of the Pacific frontal system, Wednesday should have a decreasing chance of showers with some sun breaks. The Seattle Sounders game Wednesday evening against San Jose at Lumen Field will be dry, with game time temperatures only in the lower 60s.

For the Seattle Mariners’ home series against the New York Yankees, the stadium roof is expected to be closed for Game 1 Tuesday evening, but open for the ensuing games Wednesday and Thursday.

More from Ted Buehner: PNW temperatures drop this week as region prepares for autumn

Higher pressure aloft is expected to build Thursday and Friday, resulting in some sunshine and drier conditions. High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s for the rest of the week. Lows throughout the week will feel autumn-like, in the mid-40s to 50s.

Heading into the weekend, the drier weather is expected to hold as the fall equinox arrives Sunday morning, a nice way to kick off the first day of fall.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MyNorthwest Weather

The northern lights can be seen in Seattle on Friday, May 10, 2024....

Julia Dallas

Geomagnetic activity brings the northern lights back to Washington

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the northern lights may be back in Washington and they did appear.

4 days ago

temperatures autumn...

Ted Buehner

PNW temperatures drop this week as region prepares for autumn

Temperatures are going to struggle to top 70 degrees this week, with the weather giving a strong sense that autumn is just around the corner.

7 days ago

summer weather...

Ted Buehner

Surge of hot summer weather to come before autumn equinox

Days are getting shorter, sunsets are at 7:45 p.m. and the autumnal equinox is just a few weeks away, but dont fret as summer weather remains.

13 days ago

Photo: The warmer and drier weather is coming back soon. Here, the sun shines in Seattle' Eastlake ...

Ted Buehner

Is summer over in Western Washington? Nope, a bit more is coming this week

The good news is summer is not over, but there will be one more blip in the upcoming return to summer weather in Washington.

20 days ago

Man walks with umbrella along Eastlake in Seattle. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Summer’s not over yet, but it’ll be wet and cool this weekend

Summer's not over yet, but folks in Washington will see a wet and cool weekend, meteorologist Kirby Cook said.

23 days ago

seattle rain...

Ted Buehner

Is summer gone already? Rain hangs around throughout the week

This week will maintain cooler weather with more showers of rain in the forecast, quite the contrast from much of this summer.

27 days ago

Monday warmest day of week, followed by autumn-like weather