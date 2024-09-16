The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death Sunday of a 42-year-old Arlington woman. A 19-year-old man currently is the suspect.

Deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1900 block of 200th Street Northeast for reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the office said in a statement.

The deputies then discovered the woman with gunshot wounds and performed lifesaving measures. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives from the sheriff’s office learned there was a verbal altercation between the woman and a 19-year-old man. That led to the man firing multiple rounds at the woman.

Positive identification of the woman, as well as her cause of death, will come from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Report: The Arlington woman was shot by her son

The Daily Herald of Everett reported Monday afternoon the suspected 19-year-old shooter was the son of the woman and shortly after the shooting, deputies began pursuing the man on Highway 9.

Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the man’s car, The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said, according to the Herald. The man was thrown from the car and died at the scene. However, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed those details. Their news release states the suspect fled in a car after the shooting.

A Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver is a “pursuit tactic by which a pursuing vehicle can force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn sideways, causing the (driver) to lose control and stall the engine” as noted in this PDF of a 2019 Snohomish County legal document. (To see a PIT maneuver in action, head here to see a video from The Daily Herald.)

As the county website explains, SMART is a squad of “investigators, evidence technicians, records specialists, and public information officers from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol who respond to and investigate police use of force incidents.”

MyNorthwest reached out to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Monday and was referred to the SMART team. The SMART team has not yet responded to a request confirming the Herald’s reporting.

Neighbors remember the victim of the Arlington shooting

The 42-year-old woman has not been publicly identified, but neighbors aware of what happened and who it affected spoke to KIRO 7 about who she was.

“She’s amazing,” Amber Hardy, a close friend of the victim, said. “She was one of the best people I ever met in my life.”

Other friends of the victim told KIRO 7 she was a mother of three and owned a business.

“She’s just a humanitarian,” Hardy said. “She likes to help people.”

Another close friend, Lola Higby, spoke highly of the woman.

“She was the one that would slow down for a second and smell the roses,” Higby said.

