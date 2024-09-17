Close
Auburn enforces stricter rules on public camping

Sep 17, 2024, 12:51 PM | Updated: 12:59 pm

Auburn has passed an ordinance prohibiting the obstruction of public spaces and enforcing stricter rules on public camping.

The new regulations make it illegal to obstruct public streets, highways, sidewalks or any other public places or buildings, hindering the free passage of vehicles, traffic,or pedestrians. It is also unlawful to intentionally obstruct access to any lawfully conducted business during its normal operating hours.

“I think everybody needs to get together and make a good solution other than just fining because I think the fining is one of those situations where ‘How are they going to pay the money if they’re staying out here?'” Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus said, according to FOX 13.

Law enforcement officers are authorized to order violators to cease their activities and disperse. Failure to comply can result in a misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Backus emphasized the focus is on helping individuals through the Community Court program, which addresses underlying issues such as housing and substance use disorders.

“Typically, you’re not a defendant at that point,” Backus said. “You become a participant, and you graduate from Community Court, typically with the judge expecting you to work on finding housing or addressing substance use disorders.”

Opponents argue that fines may not be effective, questioning how individuals without stable housing can pay them. Backus noted that jail time would be used sparingly and only as a last resort.

The ordinance also bans overnight camping in Auburn’s parks, which will now be closed from dusk to dawn. Individuals must be given a 48- to 72-hour notice before being cited for trespassing if no shelter space is available.

