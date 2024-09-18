Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Federal Way getting its first Latter-day Saints temple, sixth in WA

Sep 18, 2024, 11:16 AM | Updated: 3:14 pm

latter-day saints temple...

Temple Of Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints in Houston, Texas. (Photo: MyLoupe, Getty Images)

(Photo: MyLoupe, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is building a new temple in Federal Way, giving the church its sixth temple in Washington once it’s completed.

The temple is planned to be built on an 11.6-acre site — currently a gated-off wooded area — located at approximately 1405 South 364th Way in Federal Way. It will be the city’s first temple allotted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can,” President Russell M. Nelson said in the announcement of the temple’s finalized location.

More on Tacoma-area churches: Battle for Holy Rosary Church’s survival stretches from Tacoma to the Vatican

The temple will have multiple stories, approximately 45,000 square feet in size — more than double the square footage of the latest completed Latter-day Saints’ temple located in Moses Lake.

The other four temples in Washington are located in Columbia River, SeattleSpokane and Vancouver.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the second largest denomination in Washington, trailing only the Roman Catholic Church. In fact, Washington has the sixth-most members of Latter-day Saints in the U.S.

“Latter-day Saints worship in temples for several reasons: To feel God’s love and peace, to learn more about God’s plan for His children and the gospel of Jesus Christ, to make promises with God and with one’s husband or wife and to unite families in this life and the next through sacred ordinances,” the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a prepared statement.

More from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: ‘Light the World Giving Machines’ look to give back to community

The construction start date and planned opening date are unknown, as of this reporting.

Editors’ note: Bonneville International Corporation, the company that owns KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest, is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: The Boeing strike continues....

Sam Campbell

Boeing blames strike for furloughs while numbers show past debt

As the Boeing machinists strike goes into its sixth day, the company is announcing temporary furloughs.

7 minutes ago

Image: Two vehicles belonging to the Redmond Police Department respond to a crime scene on Dec. 6, ...

Steve Coogan

Redmond police seek assistance in IDing the victim of a fatal hit-and-run

The Redmond Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an unknown pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run collision.

55 minutes ago

Photo: WSP is warning of "bump-jackings," as armed assailants are bumping cars from behind and then...

James Lynch

‘A very serious situation:’ WSP warns of ‘bump-jackings’

WSP is warning of "bump-jackings," as armed assailants are bumping cars from behind and then carjacking them at gunpoint.

2 hours ago

Photo: An Amazon Prime delivery person lifts packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment ...

Bill Kaczaraba

Prime time at Amazon: Warehouse workers get free subscription, raise

Amazon employees are getting a new perk: a free Prime subscription. The service usually costs $140 a year.

3 hours ago

Photo: Police are warning people not to respond to a Snoqualmie sextortion scam....

Julia Dallas

Snoqualmie PD warns residents not to respond to sextortion scam

The Snoqualmie Police Department is warning residents not to respond to a sextortion scam that threatens to send damaging data.

5 hours ago

Image: Hezbollah fighters carry one of the coffins of four fallen comrades who were killed Tuesday ...

Associated Press

Lebanon rocked again by exploding devices as Israel declares ‘new phase’ of war

Walkie-talkies and solar equipment exploded in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Wednesday in an apparent second wave of attacks.

6 hours ago

Federal Way getting its first Latter-day Saints temple, sixth in WA