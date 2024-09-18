Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

US 2 reopens after hazardous spill led to multi-hour shutdown

Sep 18, 2024, 12:04 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Image: A Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue team contained the hazardous spill on U.S. 2 on Wednesday...

A Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue team contained the hazardous spill on U.S. 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. . Around 15-20 gallons of a herbicide mixture leaked out of the containers onto the road. The liquids were cleaned up using absorbent materials. (Photo courtesy of Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue/@SnoRegionalFire on X)

(Photo courtesy of Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue/@SnoRegionalFire on X)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A hazardous materials spill caused U.S. 2 to shut down in Monroe Wednesday morning for multiple hours before the road was cleared in the afternoon.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue announced in a post on X the closure of the highway west of Fryelands Boulevard due to the spill.

More local fires: Two-alarm apartment fire in Edmonds leaves two injured

Fire officials at the scene investigated what exactly the hazardous spill was after a crash on the highway, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue spokesperson Peter Mongillo stated. Around 11 a.m., the responding fire crews identified the chemicals leaking from the back of a box trailer as a mixture of herbicides used in agriculture.

“This will extend the closure due to required cleanup,” Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue stated in a separate post on X. “Around 15-20 gallons leaked out of the containers and onto the road. We contained the liquids using absorbent materials to protect the environment and will be handing command to WSP and Dpt of Ecology for further cleanup.”

hazardous spill highway 2

A Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue team looking to contain the hazardous spill on U.S. 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue)

Traffic is backed up to Westwick Road, as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) map indicated. Westbound traffic was being diverted to Roosevelt Road, while eastbound traffic was diverted to Fryelands Boulevard. Initially, there was no timeline to reopen the highway, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue confirmed on social media at 11:45 a.m.

More dangerous spills: Bellingham beach closed due to ‘serious’ sewage spill

“Highway 2 will be extremely impacted,” Mongillo said.

WSDOT confirmed just before 12:45 p.m. that all lanes on U.S. 2 between Roosevelt Road and Fryelands Boulevard were clear.

No injuries were reported.

Contributing: Steve Coogan

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Two vehicles belonging to the Redmond Police Department respond to a crime scene on Dec. 6, ...

Steve Coogan

Redmond police seek assistance in IDing the victim of a fatal hit-and-run

The Redmond Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an unknown pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run collision.

3 minutes ago

Photo: WSP is warning of "bump-jackings," as armed assailants are bumping cars from behind and then...

James Lynch

‘A very serious situation:’ WSP warns of ‘bump-jackings’

WSP is warning of "bump-jackings," as armed assailants are bumping cars from behind and then carjacking them at gunpoint.

1 hour ago

Photo: An Amazon Prime delivery person lifts packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment ...

Bill Kaczaraba

Prime time at Amazon: Warehouse workers get free subscription, raise

Amazon employees are getting a new perk: a free Prime subscription. The service usually costs $140 a year.

3 hours ago

Photo: Police are warning people not to respond to a Snoqualmie sextortion scam....

Julia Dallas

Snoqualmie PD warns residents not to respond to sextortion scam

The Snoqualmie Police Department is warning residents not to respond to a sextortion scam that threatens to send damaging data.

4 hours ago

Image: Hezbollah fighters carry one of the coffins of four fallen comrades who were killed Tuesday ...

Associated Press

Lebanon rocked again by exploding devices as Israel declares ‘new phase’ of war

Walkie-talkies and solar equipment exploded in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Wednesday in an apparent second wave of attacks.

5 hours ago

latter-day saints temple...

Frank Sumrall

Federal Way getting its first Latter-day Saints temple, sixth in WA

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is building a new temple in Federal Way, giving the church its sixth temple in Washington.

6 hours ago

US 2 reopens after hazardous spill led to multi-hour shutdown