The Redmond Police Department (RPD) has issued a statement asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run collision last weekend.

According to a news release from the RPD published online Wednesday and distributed on social media, at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, members of the RPD responded to the 8800 block of Redmond-Woodinville Road Northeast, near the Bella Bottega Shopping Center on 164th Avenue Northeast, following reports of a vehicle striking a man on the street and then leaving the scene.

The pedestrian was crossing the street when the collision occurred. The pedestrian is a white man, likely in his late 60s to early 70s. He was wearing a yellow shirt and black pants at the time he was hit, the department’s statement reads.

The suspect fled without providing help to the victim, who had suffered major injuries. That victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Thanks to the help of members of the community, the RPD located the suspect’s vehicle and took the driver into custody without incident.

However, the identity of the victim still is unknown. This remains an active investigation, the RPD reported.

Anyone who may have information about the victim’s identity or details related to the incident is encouraged to contact the RPD at 425-556-2500.

