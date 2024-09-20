Close
Woman says ‘boiling hot’ coffee burned her flight from Paris to Seattle and now she’s suing Delta

Sep 20, 2024, 2:06 PM

Photo: A woman said she suffered burns after coffee was spilled on her during a Delta flight....

A woman said she suffered burns after coffee was spilled on her during a Delta flight. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY LEXI HERDA, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed against Delta Airlines by a woman who said she was severely burned by piping hot coffee during a flight.

Aviation Attorney Mark Lindquist is representing the woman, who happens to be a flight attendant for a different airline.

He said she ended up with first and second-degree burns on her hip, side and abdomen.

The incident reportedly happened in December of 2023 as the woman flew home to Seattle from Paris.

Lindquist said the woman was watching a movie when a flight attendant set the coffee on a slanted food tray and it spilled into her lap.

Court documents stated that when the woman asked for medical attention, Delta’s flight attendants were dismissive and told her to “just go change” before handing her a bag of ice.

The documents stated the woman repeatedly asked for help and went as far as to show one of the flight attendants the burns.

When the woman asked for a doctor, Lindquist said Delta’s captain and crew declined to make an announcement, asking if there was one on board.

“Such announcements are standard,” Lindquist wrote in a news release.

Upon arrival in Seattle, a paramedic examined the woman’s burns.

“They were surprised by the severity and said the burns were the worst they had ever seen from coffee,” the news release said.

When she went to the emergency room, a doctor reportedly was just as surprised.

“As a result of her severe burns and the pain, the victim was unable to shower or wear her regular clothes for months,” the lawsuit alleges. “Her daily activities, such as driving, sitting, and even sleeping, all became challenging.”

According to Lindquist, the woman has recovered and is working again but the burns have left her with permanent scars.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Delta Airlines for comment on the lawsuit and is waiting to hear back.

