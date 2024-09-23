Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Ticket still available: Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins playing in Seattle Monday

Sep 23, 2024, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:23 am

Image: From left, Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day, winners of the Landm...

From left, Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day, winners of the Landmark Award, attend the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. (Photo: Jesse Grant, Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

(Photo: Jesse Grant, Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Legendary rock band Green Day is set to play in Seattle Monday night and hundreds of tickets of varying prices are still available.

The band, which is in the middle of a tour named after its new album “Saviors,” is set to play at T-Mobile Field in Seattle with special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. The show will begin at 5:30 p.m.

For those who want to change their plans and head to the park, head to the Ticketmaster website and shop for tickets. They can be purchased for as little as $29.50 (plus fees). Users can visit the Green Day tour webpage for more information as well.

As part of their set on The Saviors Tour, Green Day has been marking major anniversaries by playing its 1994 album “Dookie” (with such hits as “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around”) and the 2004 album “American Idiot” (“Wake Me Up When September Ends” and “American Idiot”) in their entirety.

Beware, fans: Some turned away at Seattle concert due to fake tickets

In a review of Green Day’s recent show in Los Angeles, Variety’s Steven J. Horowitz wrote the band “performed with intensity and a pitch-perfect allegiance to the original records (“Dookie” and “American Idiot” with a 20-something hunger, as if time itself had been frozen, at least for one night.”

“Chalk it up to the showmanship of the core constituents, counting lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool. As they played for a breathless two-and-a-half hours, they nailed every note, every chorus-driven song, with accuracy and intent,” Horowitz added in his piece.

Green Day and their special guests will be in Seattle Monday, in Portland, Oregon, performing at Providence Park on Wednesday and wrap up this part of the tour in San Diego Saturday. Early next year, Green Day will embark on the international portion of The Saviors Tour.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

Image: From left, Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day, winners of the Landm...

Steve Coogan

Ticket still available: Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins playing in Seattle Monday

Legendary rock band Green Day is set to play in Seattle Monday night and hundreds of tickets of varying prices are still available.

1 hour ago

Photo: Neapolitan pizza at Tribunali in Seattle....

Julia Dallas

Seattle slices take top spot in tastiest food study; Gee, Ursula weigh in

A study by Mandoe Media, a software company based in Australia, ranked Seattle as America's top pizza city.

3 days ago

Image: Seattle's Fremont Bridge can be seen from a distance....

Paul Holden

Weekend events digest: Goodbye, State Fair and hello, Oktoberfest

Fall is in the air this weekend and folks around Seattle and go to events such as the State Fair and Oktoberfest.

3 days ago

Photo: Wing Luke Museum Executive Director Joel Barraquiel Tan speaks at the unveiling of a new "he...

Julia Dallas

Wing Luke Museum executive director steps down following ‘Hate’ exhibit

Seattle's Wing Luke Museum, located in the Chinatown-International District, will be seeing a change of leadership.

6 days ago

Image: Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Thorson was busy taking witness statements after...

Luke Duecy

Stray kitten befriends trooper after accident, quickly finds new home

Trooper Christopher Thorson was filling out his paperwork on an accident scene when he heard meows from a stray kitten near his feet.

6 days ago

The Center for Whale Research (CWR) reported Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 that a new Southern Resident ki...

Julia Dallas

Days-old orca whale calf spotted swimming amongst pod in Strait of Georgia

The Center for Whale Research has revealed some exciting news -- a new orca calf has been spotted in L pod.

6 days ago

Ticket still available: Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins playing in Seattle Monday