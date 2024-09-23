Legendary rock band Green Day is set to play in Seattle Monday night and hundreds of tickets of varying prices are still available.

The band, which is in the middle of a tour named after its new album “Saviors,” is set to play at T-Mobile Field in Seattle with special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. The show will begin at 5:30 p.m.

For those who want to change their plans and head to the park, head to the Ticketmaster website and shop for tickets. They can be purchased for as little as $29.50 (plus fees). Users can visit the Green Day tour webpage for more information as well.

As part of their set on The Saviors Tour, Green Day has been marking major anniversaries by playing its 1994 album “Dookie” (with such hits as “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around”) and the 2004 album “American Idiot” (“Wake Me Up When September Ends” and “American Idiot”) in their entirety.

In a review of Green Day’s recent show in Los Angeles, Variety’s Steven J. Horowitz wrote the band “performed with intensity and a pitch-perfect allegiance to the original records (“Dookie” and “American Idiot” with a 20-something hunger, as if time itself had been frozen, at least for one night.”

“Chalk it up to the showmanship of the core constituents, counting lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool. As they played for a breathless two-and-a-half hours, they nailed every note, every chorus-driven song, with accuracy and intent,” Horowitz added in his piece.

Green Day and their special guests will be in Seattle Monday, in Portland, Oregon, performing at Providence Park on Wednesday and wrap up this part of the tour in San Diego Saturday. Early next year, Green Day will embark on the international portion of The Saviors Tour.

