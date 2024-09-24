The superintendent of Seattle Public Schools (SPS) alerted families of the district that all future meetings concerning potential school closures have been canceled, citing what was proposed last week as just an initial approach to the problem, and that the proposals need reworking.

“I understand the closure of schools is a very serious topic. After receiving thoughtful feedback from many of you, it is clear we need more time to carefully consider our next steps,” Brent Jones, Ph.D., wrote in a message for students and their families. “I am working closely with my leadership team to revise our strategy and ensure any decisions we make are sustainable and prioritize the well-being of our students, staff, and families, working together to meet our goals.”

More on SPS’ financial woes: Seattle Public Schools announces two options for school closures

The decision to pull back and reevaluate came after an overwhelming amount of feedback from parents.

Two weeks ago, SPS rolled out two money-saving options for the district. The first option was to operate 52 attendance-area elementary schools, closing 21 elementary and K-8 schools. This option would save SPS approximately $31.5 million. The second option is to operate 56 schools, including attendance-area elementary and one K-8 school per region, closing 17 schools. This option would save SPS $25.5 million.

In March, SPS stated it is dealing with a $104 million budget shortfall.

“This happened because Washington is facing an educational funding gap, and there are fewer students enrolled at SPS,” the district stated in a press release. “We also no longer have some funds we received in the past.”

But the public outcry against the two proposed plans was significant. Hundreds of students, parents and SPS staff rallied outside SPS headquarters Sept. 18, outraged by the plans to potentially close dozens of schools.

“What is the cost of tearing apart best friends?” a parent of a student in the SPS district said to KIRO 7. “What is the cost of dreams deferred, displaced and destroyed? I don’t know the cost, but I know my child shouldn’t pay it.”

SPS revealed enrollment has dropped by 4,000 students over the past seven years. Despite the declining enrollment, SPS has maintained nearly the same number of school buildings and facilities, but with funding from the state failing to keep up with costs and enrollment numbers not expected to rebound for “many years,” Jones has stated he and the rest of leadership team will have to get creative finding a solution that works for the parents and students that’s also financially sound.

More SPS news: Threats to Seattle schools led to ‘shelter in place’ orders

“I understand that SPS needs money and is looking for opportunities to save, but there has to be a better way,” another parent at the rally said.

SPS will provide new opportunities for families to weigh in after the current plan is revised.

“I am sorry our proposed options created anxiety for many families who rely on the key programs and innovations within our schools,” Jones said. “We are retooling our plans to address these concerns.”

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.