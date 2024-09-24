Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Allen Foundation gives millions to downtown Seattle arts, cultural organizations

Sep 24, 2024, 1:48 PM

cinerama date movie reopening...

At opening night for the 49th Annual Seattle International Film Festival, SIFF Executive Director Tom Mara made the announcement the theater has been acquired by SIFF from the estate of Paul Allen. (KIRO 7 News)

(KIRO 7 News)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In death, as he did in life, Paul Allen and his foundation continue to have a major impact on the quality of life in Seattle.

The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation announced a $9 million grant for eight nonprofit arts and cultural organizations downtown.

The funding will increase access and opportunities for audiences and artists through upgraded and expanded cultural spaces downtown, as well as free or low-cost programs showcasing diverse, multidisciplinary artists. The grantees include Base Camp Studios, Common Area Maintenance, Friends of Waterfront Park, Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall, Shunpike, SIFF and Theatre Off Jackson.

Paul Allen’s estate: Donates Vader helmet among thousands of items to MoPop

“A vibrant arts and culture sector is critical for our economy and an essential element of any thriving community,” Anh Nguyen, director of Arts, Youth and Communities at the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation said in a statement. “As a Seattle-based foundation, we value our neighbors — the local venues, artists, and creators — who share this community with us, and we support audience access to a range of experiences that increase perspective-taking, cultural understanding, and community connection.”

The Allen Foundation hopes the money will help organizations pursue critical and creative programming and initiatives as they continue to address pandemic-related impacts such as lower ticket sales, subscriptions and decreased sector employment.

Allen: Art sells for $1.6 billion

“This generous philanthropic gift will go a long way toward supporting our beloved downtown arts and cultural institutions,” Jon Scholes, President & CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association in a said statement. “The arts and culture sector contributes significantly to the creative fabric and economic vitality of this dynamic city, drawing millions of visitors from around the region each year.”

Funding includes the following projects:

  • Base Camp Studios: Improvements to the gallery and community space for accessibility and artist support. ($200,000 over three years)
  • Common Area Maintenance: Development of a second site in Belltown to expand low-cost artist studios and programs. ($200,000 over three years)
  • Friends of Waterfront Park: Support for community-led cultural programming at Waterfront Park. ($5,000,000 over three years)
  • Seattle Art Museum: Reestablishment of the “Free First Thursday” evening program. ($500,000 over two years)
  • Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall: Enhancement of public spaces and support for public art displays, programming, and performances. ($750,000 over three years)
  • Shunpike: Empowerment of artists through access to expertise, opportunities, and business services. ($1,627,545 over three years)
  • SIFF: Expansion of the “SIFFsupports” community engagement program and improvement of accessibility conditions. ($800,000 over three years)
  • Theatre Off Jackson: Funding for operational staffing and facility updates at their historic venue. ($350,000 over three years)

“We are fortunate to live in a city with remarkable arts and culture organizations and talent, and this suite of grants represents just one way to support the sector,” Nguyen said. “Reenergizing downtown is something everyone — from creators to arts enthusiasts, from locals to those passing through the city — should have a stake in.”

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

cinerama date movie reopening...

Bill Kaczaraba

Allen Foundation gives millions to downtown Seattle arts, cultural organizations

The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation announced a $9 million in grant for eight nonprofit arts and culture organizations in downtown.

3 seconds ago

I-405 lanes blocked...

Frank Sumrall

All lanes heading north on I-405 blocked due to highway collision

A collision on I-405 is blocking all northbound lanes just north of SR 169 as of this reporting, WSDOT confirmed.

54 minutes ago

Image: Signs and a pile of wood sit in front of a Boeing sign outside the company's factory in Rent...

Steve Coogan

‘Same pile of chili:’ Union says it will not vote on Boeing’s ‘best and final’ offer

Boeing announced its "best and final" offer to striking machinists. But the union said it won't bring the latest contract offer to a vote.

2 hours ago

Photo: A strike sign is waved on the union machinist picket line near Boeing's factory in Everett, ...

Bill Kaczaraba

Striking Boeing machinist: ‘There’s nothing attractive about the offer’

Carlos Walker has been a machinist with Boeing for 37 years. He's none too happy with Boeing's latest attempt to end the strike.

2 hours ago

seattle schools...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle Schools halts meetings on potential closures after parent outcry

SPS alerted families of the district that all future meetings concerning potential school closures have been canceled.

2 hours ago

FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan ...

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

OceanGate exec pushes back against idea of ‘desperation’ to complete missions

An executive from OceanGate insisted the company would not “conduct dives that would be risky just to meet a need.”

4 hours ago

Allen Foundation gives millions to downtown Seattle arts, cultural organizations