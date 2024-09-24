In death, as he did in life, Paul Allen and his foundation continue to have a major impact on the quality of life in Seattle.

The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation announced a $9 million grant for eight nonprofit arts and cultural organizations downtown.

The funding will increase access and opportunities for audiences and artists through upgraded and expanded cultural spaces downtown, as well as free or low-cost programs showcasing diverse, multidisciplinary artists. The grantees include Base Camp Studios, Common Area Maintenance, Friends of Waterfront Park, Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall, Shunpike, SIFF and Theatre Off Jackson.

“A vibrant arts and culture sector is critical for our economy and an essential element of any thriving community,” Anh Nguyen, director of Arts, Youth and Communities at the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation said in a statement. “As a Seattle-based foundation, we value our neighbors — the local venues, artists, and creators — who share this community with us, and we support audience access to a range of experiences that increase perspective-taking, cultural understanding, and community connection.”

The Allen Foundation hopes the money will help organizations pursue critical and creative programming and initiatives as they continue to address pandemic-related impacts such as lower ticket sales, subscriptions and decreased sector employment.

“This generous philanthropic gift will go a long way toward supporting our beloved downtown arts and cultural institutions,” Jon Scholes, President & CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association in a said statement. “The arts and culture sector contributes significantly to the creative fabric and economic vitality of this dynamic city, drawing millions of visitors from around the region each year.”

Funding includes the following projects:

Base Camp Studios: Improvements to the gallery and community space for accessibility and artist support. ($200,000 over three years)

Improvements to the gallery and community space for accessibility and artist support. ($200,000 over three years) Common Area Maintenance: Development of a second site in Belltown to expand low-cost artist studios and programs. ($200,000 over three years)

Development of a second site in Belltown to expand low-cost artist studios and programs. ($200,000 over three years) Friends of Waterfront Park: Support for community-led cultural programming at Waterfront Park. ($5,000,000 over three years)

Support for community-led cultural programming at Waterfront Park. ($5,000,000 over three years) Seattle Art Museum: Reestablishment of the “Free First Thursday” evening program. ($500,000 over two years)

Reestablishment of the “Free First Thursday” evening program. ($500,000 over two years) Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall: Enhancement of public spaces and support for public art displays, programming, and performances. ($750,000 over three years)

Enhancement of public spaces and support for public art displays, programming, and performances. ($750,000 over three years) Shunpike: Empowerment of artists through access to expertise, opportunities, and business services. ($1,627,545 over three years)

Empowerment of artists through access to expertise, opportunities, and business services. ($1,627,545 over three years) SIFF: Expansion of the “SIFFsupports” community engagement program and improvement of accessibility conditions. ($800,000 over three years)

Expansion of the “SIFFsupports” community engagement program and improvement of accessibility conditions. ($800,000 over three years) Theatre Off Jackson: Funding for operational staffing and facility updates at their historic venue. ($350,000 over three years)

“We are fortunate to live in a city with remarkable arts and culture organizations and talent, and this suite of grants represents just one way to support the sector,” Nguyen said. “Reenergizing downtown is something everyone — from creators to arts enthusiasts, from locals to those passing through the city — should have a stake in.”

