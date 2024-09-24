Close
All lanes heading north on I-405 are clear after highway collision blocked all lanes

Sep 24, 2024, 9:54 AM | Updated: 1:50 pm

Crash on I-405 near SR 167, blocking all northbound lanes. (Photo screengrab from WSDOT traffic cameras)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 1:55 p.m. – All lanes heading north on I-405 have been cleared after a collision blocked all lanes.


 

 

A collision on Interstate 405 (I-405) is blocking all northbound lanes just north of State Route 169 (SR 169).

The HOV lane has been opened for all traffic. Incident Response, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and local fire agencies have arrived at the scene.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will have more information soon regarding this crash, but expect delays in the area.

I-405 is already facing numerous closures in the coming days. Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 from SR 167 to Sunset Boulevard Northeast will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. until 4:45 a.m. Sept. 23-27 due to construction. Southbound I-405 will have two lanes closed as well from State Route 900 (SR 900) to Talbot Road South from 10:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sept. 23-27.

Additionally, I-405 North will be closed from Sept. 27-30 from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. This closure stretches from N. Southport Drive to Coal Creek Parkway SE.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

