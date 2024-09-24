Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Unlock Exclusive Seahawks Ticket Giveaways with the KIRO Newsradio App!

Sep 24, 2024, 4:12 PM

...

Attention, Seahawks fans! Are you ready to elevate your game day experience? Download the KIRO Newsradio app today for your chance to access exclusive ticket giveaways, including coveted tickets to see the Seahawks in action!

Plus, check out the “WIN” tab for weekly giveaways!

 

Why Download the KIRO Newsradio app?

  • Exclusive Giveaways: Gain access to special ticket promotions and giveaways, putting you closer to the action than ever before!
  • Podcasts: Including “The Mike Mcdonald Preview” and “The Reset”, stay informed with our range of engaging podcasts covering all things Seahawks.
  • Pre and Post-Game Shows: Don’t miss a moment! Our pre-game and post-game shows provide comprehensive coverage, analysis, and highlights, ensuring you never miss a play.
  • Listen Live: Experience the thrill of game day by listening to the Seahawks games live right from the app. Feel the excitement wherever you are!

How to Get Started: Simply download the KIRO Newsradio app from your app store. Once you’re in, navigate to the giveaways section for your chance to win tickets to upcoming games!

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity. Join the KIRO Newsradio community today and take your Seahawks fandom to the next level! Go Hawks! 🟢💙

Contests and Events

...

No Author

Unlock Exclusive Seahawks Ticket Giveaways with the KIRO Newsradio App!

Download the KIRO Newsradio app today for your chance to access exclusive ticket giveaways, including coveted tickets to see the Seahawks in action!

3 seconds ago

...

No Author

2024 Annual Tree Planting Celebration with Carter-Subaru!

KIRO Newsradio is partnering with Carter Subaru and Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust to plant native trees on Saturday, October 12th!

21 minutes ago

...

No Author

Invest in our Veterans

KIRO Newsradio has teamed up with Global Credit Union to support our veterans with the Invest in Our Veterans program!

2 months ago

...

No Author

The 2024 Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Guardian Roofing and Gutters and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack!

2 months ago

...

No Author

Seattle Mariners Theme Nights

The Mariners have a season packed with exciting theme nights for everyone to enjoy!

2 months ago

...

No Author

Ransom: Position Of Trust

A kidnapping in Texas turned to a ransom demand of $500,000, an FBI chase, and a suspect no one expected.

4 months ago

Unlock Exclusive Seahawks Ticket Giveaways with the KIRO Newsradio App!