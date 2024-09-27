Weekend digest: Food, art and more food!

Happy Friday and welcome back to sweater weather! Fall just begun but the fun is in full swing.

All weekend long it is the St Demetrios Greek Festival. Greek food, culture, music and more take center stage at St Demetrios in Seattle. According to the event’s website the festival has been going on since 1960 and in addition to all the food and fun, you can take a tour of the church to learn more about it’s history. The event is free to attend but a heads up, if you want food or other goodies, it is a cashless event, so bring your card. More details are available on Seattle Greek Festival’s website.

More lifestyle news: Beacon Hill eatery among NY Times’ 50 best US restaurants of 2024

You can Walk The Block and help raise money for Wa Na Wari during their annual fundraiser. This event is two days and features workshops to help navigate the world of home ownership and a celebration of black art. Friday’s Walk the Block Insitute will focus on the workshop and idea collaboration, Saturday will be the Art Walk. This event is free, but they do ask that you register ahead of time on Wa Na Wari’s website.

You can learn about the world of experimental art at this weekend’s SPAM New Media Festival. This event is free and if you want to see artists explore mediums in one of a kind ways, or maybe you are seeking inspiration from something different, it’s all going down at the Georgetown Steam Plant all weekend long. More information is available on SPAM News Media Festival’s website.

The temperatures might be cooling, but it is still prime time to enjoy the wonderful nature that is in our state. Saturday admission is free at National and Washington State Parks for National Public Lands Day. Looks like some clouds might be in the forecast, but when was the last time some clouds got in the way of some enjoying views of the Pacific Northwest? This is the second to last free admission day of the year, so don’t miss out and remember to plan for other hikers and parking as well.

Maybe instead of staying warm through the physical act of hiking, you are in the mood for a nice warm cup of tea. This weekend is the fourteenth Northwest Tea Festival. You can learn about the world of tea while trying teas from around the world. There will also be presentations from industry experts, premier tea supplies and lots more. Tickets are no longer available online, but can still be purchased at the event. The Northwest Tea Festival is tomorrow and Sunday at the Seattle Center and more information can be found on Northwest Tea Festival’s website.

Chow Down in the U-District this weekend at the 2024 Chow Down and Street Party. According to the event’s website, there will be over 120 bites from 60 different businesses highlighting all the great food in the neighborhood. These bites, and in some cases drinks, will only set you back 5 bucks per bite. While you enjoy your food, there will be live music, cooking demonstrations, dancing and more. Get details on the U-District’s wesbite.

You might have heard me talk about “The Scalpel” earlier this week, a movie from the 1930s recently brought back to life. You can see The Scalpel and lots more movies during the Local Sightings Film Festival. The festival has been running all week, but continues through the weekend at the Northwest Film Forum. See showtimes and get more details on Northwest Film Festival’s website.

More details: Lost 1936 Seattle film saved by local composer takes festival circuit by storm

Here’s an event sent to me by a listener

In Bothell, it’s time for Sustainamania. This is going down Saturday at the Bothell City Hall Plaza. This free event teaches people about living a more sustainable life and also has a repair cafe where folks can bring in their broken down gizmos and gadgets for repair. Limit two per person. There will also be live music, crafts, games and a Touch a Truck event. Parking is free and things get started at 10 a.m.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears regularly on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle’s Morning News.” If you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.