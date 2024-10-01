Enter to Win Tickets to Thursday Night Football on October 10th!

The Seattle Seahawks season is in full swing, and KIRO Newsradio wants to send you to the game! Enter for a chance to win four tickets to see the Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Thursday, October 10th, 2024.

Boost your chances by entering daily from Wednesday, October 2nd through Monday, October 7th, 2024.

Don’t miss this opportunity to catch your Seattle Seahawks live! Regular season tickets are available now—grab yours here.