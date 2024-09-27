Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Suspect in carjacking that killed 80-year-old dog walker found incompetent to stand trial

Sep 27, 2024, 3:25 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm

Photo: Seattle dog walker murder suspect....

Seattle dog walker murder suspect. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

A man accused of a carjacking that ended in the death of an 80-year-old woman was found to be mentally unfit on Thursday to stand trial.

Jahmed Haynes is charged with first-degree murder, assault and animal cruelty in the carjacking that killed beloved local dogwalker, Ruth Dalton, on the morning of Aug. 21.

Not only was Dalton killed in the attack, but her dog was stabbed to death.

According to court documents, Haynes got into Dalton’s car while she and several dogs were inside. As Haynes was pushing Dalton out, a witness with a bat tried to help, but Haynes pulled a knife.

With Dalton out of the car, Haynes backed up, hitting two other vehicles. Then, as he sped off, he dragged Dalton along with him. She died at the scene.

Haynes, who has eight felony convictions, was arrested the following day.

Police said they identified him by a fingerprint found on Dalton’s phone. When Haynes was arrested, he was carrying a knife that still had blood on it as well as the keys to Dalton’s car, according to police.

Earlier this month, Haynes had a competency evaluation and was found incompetent and unable to stand trial.

After the evaluation, the judge ordered a 90-day restoration. That means he will undergo treatment so he can become competent to stand trial.

After the hearing, we spoke with the victim’s granddaughter, who shared her thoughts about the outcome.

“He was a small, sad little man,” Melanie Roberts said. “I was hoping that we could skip this part of the story, but prosecution let me know a few days ago that this is how it was shaking out, so I was prepared for today, but not happy about it.”

The judge will review Haynes’ progress in December.

NOTE: The judge asked the media not to show Haynes’ face.

MyNorthwest News

Police lights...

Julia Dallas

Chehalis woman dies after being attacked by her own dogs

Lewis County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a dog attack that occured Wednesday on River Road in Chehalis.

2 minutes ago

Photo: A South Seattle smoke shop was hit for a second time....

James Lynch

Owner of Seattle smoke shop fights back against burglary suspects

A Seattle smoke shop owner caught a burglary in progress. The suspects fired at the owner and the owner retuned fire.

46 minutes ago

Image: The Seattle Public Library can be seen in a recent photo....

Luke Duecy

Seattle Public Library will spend $1M responding to ransomware attack 

The Seattle Public Library expects to pay $1 million out of its pocket responding to a ransomware attack that has caused issues for months.

51 minutes ago

Some of the cats seized in Brinnon. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

‘Biggest cat hoarding case:’ 130 animals rescued in Brinnon

About 130 cats were rescued from one property in Brinnon this week, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

3 hours ago

Photo: Seattle dog walker murder suspect....

KIRO 7 News Staff

Suspect in carjacking that killed 80-year-old dog walker found incompetent to stand trial

A man accused of a carjacking that ended in the death of an 80-year-old woman was found to be mentally unfit on Thursday to stand trial.

3 hours ago

Photo: The Ballard Bridge....

Nate Connors

More than 100 year old Ballard Bridge will shut down for makeover

If all goes as planned, SDOT will need four consecutive weekend closures to complete the projects on the Ballard Bridge.

5 hours ago

Suspect in carjacking that killed 80-year-old dog walker found incompetent to stand trial