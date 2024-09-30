Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

1 dead after chase by trooper ends with rollover crash in Everett

Sep 30, 2024, 8:13 AM | Updated: 8:14 am

Image: One person died after a chase involving a Washington State Patrol trooper in Everett on Sund...

One person died after a chase involving a Washington State Patrol trooper in Everett on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY COLLEEN WEST, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

EVERETT — One person is dead after a chase involving a Washington State Patrol trooper in Everett.

The chase started on the Hewitt Avenue Trestle at around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Trooper Kelsey Harding.

It ended with a rollover crash at 19th and Rainier, according to Everett Fire.

One person was killed and a second person was evaluated by medics at the scene and then released.

The trooper was not hurt.

The road was closed while police investigated.

Signs of the crash could be seen the next day, with a pole down, skid marks in the grass, and metal debris.

Trooper Harding could not tell us what led up to the chase, and said Everett PD was leading the investigation.

We’ve reached out to Everett Police for details.

Crime Blotter

Image: One person died after a chase involving a Washington State Patrol trooper in Everett on Sund...

Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

1 dead after chase by trooper ends with rollover crash in Everett

One person was killed during an incident after a chase involving a Washington State Patrol trooper in Everett Sunday night.

4 hours ago

Photo: A South Seattle smoke shop was hit for a second time....

James Lynch

Owner of Seattle smoke shop fights back against burglary suspects

A Seattle smoke shop owner caught a burglary in progress. The suspects fired at the owner and the owner retuned fire.

3 days ago

Photo: A person was killed in a West Seattle shooting....

Frank Sumrall

Possibly armed suspect remains on the loose after fatal West Seattle shooting

Police are actively looking for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Seattle that resulted in one person killed.

4 days ago

Photo: A 16-year-old girl at Kentwood High School in Covington was detained....

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Girl, 16, detained after allegedly threatening fellow Kentwood High student with a gun

A 16-year-old girl at Kentwood High School in Covington was detained after officials say she threatened another student with a gun.

5 days ago

Image: A portion of the Mountain to Sound Greenway Trail, also known as the I-90 Trail, can be seen...

James Lynch

Man shot, woman pistol-whipped along Mountain to Sound Trail in Seattle

The Seattle Police Department says it has a 52-year-old suspect in custody after two unprovoked assaults on the Mountain to Sound Trail.

7 days ago

south seattle robberies...

Frank Sumrall

Robberies, mugging run amok in South Seattle this past month

SPD is investigating at least 10 robberies that have occurred throughout South Seattle recently, believing a few different groups are responsible.

7 days ago

1 dead after chase by trooper ends with rollover crash in Everett