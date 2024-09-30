1 dead after chase by trooper ends with rollover crash in Everett

EVERETT — One person is dead after a chase involving a Washington State Patrol trooper in Everett.

The chase started on the Hewitt Avenue Trestle at around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Trooper Kelsey Harding.

It ended with a rollover crash at 19th and Rainier, according to Everett Fire.

One person was killed and a second person was evaluated by medics at the scene and then released.

The trooper was not hurt.

The road was closed while police investigated.

Signs of the crash could be seen the next day, with a pole down, skid marks in the grass, and metal debris.

Trooper Harding could not tell us what led up to the chase, and said Everett PD was leading the investigation.

We’ve reached out to Everett Police for details.

‼️Traffic Alert‼️ Everett Fire responded to a rollover collision at 19th & Rainier. One patient is deceased and a second was evaluated by EMS and released at the scene. The roadway will be closed for an extended amount of time for the police investigation. pic.twitter.com/HhEue9mjQf — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) September 30, 2024