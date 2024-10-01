If there’s one thing a New Yorker doesn’t do, it’s stay silent, especially when it comes to pizza.

A Mandoe Media study gave the Emerald City the nod when it comes to best pizza in the country.

MyNorthwest Lifestyle: Seattle slices take top spot in tastiest food study

According to Mandoe:

Topping our list is a city more commonly associated with coffee and seafood: Seattle, Washington. This Pacific Northwest hub has quietly developed into a paradise for pizza enthusiasts, performing well across all metrics in our study.”

New York came in a distant fourth.

“I’m surprised in my opinion, that they came up with the survey and still haven’t put New York pizza over mostly everything,” one New Yorker said. “Yeah, we’re tied with Chicago pizza and whatnot. There’s been a back and forth for like, years now, but I mean Seattle. I haven’t personally visited Seattle, but I kind of, I’m kind of biased. That gives me a reason to visit, at least.”

He wasn’t the only one surprised.

Gee Scott, co-host of “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio, said it’s not even close.

“Not even close to New York or Chicago? No,” he said. “A matter of fact, one of the things that Ursula has gotten her master’s degree in is bringing up the other sides of things, devil’s advocate, and it’s not going to work today.”

But co-host of “Gee and Ursula” Ursula Reutin clapped back.

“What does Chicago or New York have, other than I love that New York accent, by the way, defending that pizza,” she said. “What do they have that we don’t or that we couldn’t replicate?”

“Chicago has the of the ovens, the brick and you can’t get those ovens here? No, this is history,” Scott replied.

That being said, Scott admitted to never having had New York pizza.

“Are you mixing up the atmosphere of having a Chicago style pizza versus the pizza itself,” Reutin said. “It is the idea of having a Chicago pizza?”

Scott exclaimed he wasn’t.

He said thinking that Seattle has the number one pizza is like saying New York can have the number one salmon.

“We get it right out of the ocean,” Scott explained. “And you cannot get teriyaki chicken anywhere in the world like you can in Seattle. That is, that is its thing. So if a New Yorker came over here right now and was like, ‘Hey, New York has better teriyaki.’ Would you go sit down somewhere?”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.- noon on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here.