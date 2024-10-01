Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

New York disputes Seattle’s #1 pizza ranking

Oct 1, 2024, 2:44 PM

New York pizza...

Group of People waiting in Line for Food at Pizza Counter, Neon sign above reads "The King of Pizza", New York City, New York, USA, Angelo Rizzuto, Anthony Angel Collection, July 1957. (Photo: Circa Images/GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(Photo: Circa Images/GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

If there’s one thing a New Yorker doesn’t do, it’s stay silent, especially when it comes to pizza.

A Mandoe Media study gave the Emerald City the nod when it comes to best pizza in the country.

MyNorthwest Lifestyle: Seattle slices take top spot in tastiest food study

According to Mandoe:

Topping our list is a city more commonly associated with coffee and seafood: Seattle, Washington. This Pacific Northwest hub has quietly developed into a paradise for pizza enthusiasts, performing well across all metrics in our study.”

New York came in a distant fourth.

“I’m surprised in my opinion, that they came up with the survey and still haven’t put New York pizza over mostly everything,” one New Yorker said. “Yeah, we’re tied with Chicago pizza and whatnot. There’s been a back and forth for like, years now, but I mean Seattle. I haven’t personally visited Seattle, but I kind of, I’m kind of biased. That gives me a reason to visit, at least.”

He wasn’t the only one surprised.

Gee Scott, co-host of “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio, said it’s not even close.

“Not even close to New York or Chicago? No,” he said. “A matter of fact, one of the things that Ursula has gotten her master’s degree in is bringing up the other sides of things, devil’s advocate, and it’s not going to work today.”

But co-host of “Gee and Ursula” Ursula Reutin clapped back.

“What does Chicago or New York have, other than I love that New York accent, by the way, defending that pizza,” she said. “What do they have that we don’t or that we couldn’t replicate?”

“Chicago has the of the ovens, the brick and you can’t get those ovens here? No, this is history,” Scott replied.

That being said, Scott admitted to never having had New York pizza.

“Are you mixing up the atmosphere of having a Chicago style pizza versus the pizza itself,” Reutin said. “It is the idea of having a Chicago pizza?”

Scott exclaimed he wasn’t.

He said thinking that Seattle has the number one pizza is like saying New York can have the number one salmon.

“We get it right out of the ocean,” Scott explained. “And you cannot get teriyaki chicken anywhere in the world like you can in Seattle. That is, that is its thing. So if a New Yorker came over here right now and was like, ‘Hey, New York has better teriyaki.’ Would you go sit down somewhere?”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.- noon on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

New York pizza...

Bill Kaczaraba

New York disputes Seattle’s #1 pizza ranking

One New Yorker said, "I'm surprised in my opinion, that they came up with the survey and still haven't put New York pizza over everything."

42 minutes ago

Photo: A Tukwila Police Department vehicle. Officers responded to a shooting at the Southcenter Mal...

Julia Dallas

Gee and Ursula: What can be done to make us feel safer?

The Southcenter Mall shooting begged the question on "Gee and Ursula" -- what can be done to make residents feel safer?

1 day ago

Image: The sun sets during the eighth inning between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox...

Andrew Lanier

Lanier: Mariners ownership has failed, owes fans and taxpayers more

Washington taxpayers own T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners lease it from us and I'm disgusted by the tenant.

3 days ago

seattle traffic congestion...

Julia Dallas

Gee and Ursula: Coming back to the office impacts women, traffic, economy

"The Gee and Ursula Show" on KIRO Newsradio discussed how the flood of workers will impact the city of Seattle.

3 days ago

Photo: This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024, and Re...

Bill Kaczaraba

Medved: It should be a ‘You pick, I pick, we all pick’ economy

Conservative Michael Medved told "Gee and Ursula," he predicts a solid victory for Vice-President Kamala Harris in November.

4 days ago

Seattle's Highland Park homeless people are back. (Photos courtesy of Diane Radischat)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Homeless encampment returns to Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood

The problem cropped up a couple of years ago in Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. The homeless peopla are back.

6 days ago

New York disputes Seattle’s #1 pizza ranking