Water damage stands as one of the most common and costly claims that homeowners face, accounting for nearly a quarter of all homeowners insurance claims. Beyond the immediate financial burden, water damage can displace families for weeks or even months, necessitating stays in hotels and leading to additional costs and discomfort. Furthermore, untreated water loss can result in long-term health and safety risks, affecting everything from structural integrity to air quality in your home.

Unlike other types of claims, water damage is often preventable. With a proactive approach, homeowners can mitigate the risks associated with water loss and safeguard their properties.

Steps to preventing water loss

There are three steps homeowners can take to prevent water loss.

Maintaining your home

The first is maintaining your home. Regular maintenance of your plumbing system and appliances is one of the simplest yet most effective strategies to prevent water damage. Small, routine actions can significantly extend the life and efficiency of your plumbing fixtures and appliances.

For example, test your sump pump. If you have a sump pump, ensure it’s functional by pouring a bucket of water into the sump pit before the rainy season begins. Consider installing a sump pump alarm that can notify you of potential failures, even when you’re not home.

Also, inspect your water heater for corrosion, leaks or sediment buildup. Draining and flushing your water heater at least once a year can enhance its efficiency and longevity. Maintaining your gutters and downspouts is also key to a healthy home. Clear your gutters and downspouts biannually to prevent water from pooling around your foundation.

Regularly replace any damaged hoses, seals or washers in your faucets, toilets and appliances. Experts recommend using stainless steel braided hoses for their durability. Lastly, adjust your landscaping. Remove bark mulch from near your foundation, as it can retain moisture and invite pests and consider using gravel or decorative rock instead, which allows for better drainage and adds an extra layer of fire protection.

Monitoring your home

The second step is monitoring your home. You can do this by implementing monitoring devices that can help you detect water issues early, reducing potential damage and even lowering your water bill.

Also, water leak sensors. These smart devices alert you to moisture presence and can connect to automatic shut-off valves to stop water supply during a leak. Ideal locations for these sensors include washing machines, water heaters and dishwashers.

Inspecting your home

The third and final step is inspecting your home. Keeping a vigilant eye on your house and water bill can help you identify potential issues before they escalate into disasters. Look for water stains on walls and ceilings, musty smells, low water pressure or unusually high water bills.

Also, check your water meter. If you suspect a leak, examine your water meter. If the flow indicator is moving while no water is being used, it could signal a leak.

And, inspect critical areas. Regularly check your roof and foundation for cracks, inspect toilets for silent running and consider replacing plastic washing machine hoses with more robust alternatives.

What if you encounter a water leak?

If you find water damage, prioritize safety. Turn off the power to your house if there’s a risk of electrical hazards and shut off your main water supply to stop any further damage. Soak up excess water with towels and contact an insurance provider, like PEMCO Insurance, for assistance with next steps.

Upon filing a claim, an adjuster will be assigned as your point of contact, and it’s advisable to engage a water mitigation specialist to assess the damage. In many cases, coverage for mitigation efforts can be authorized on the spot.

Over the past six years, the annual costs associated with water damage claims have risen significantly. The long-term impacts of water damage can be severe, leading to prolonged repairs, uncovered expenses and disruptions in daily life.

Over the past six years, the annual costs associated with water damage claims have risen significantly. The long-term impacts of water damage can be severe, leading to prolonged repairs, uncovered expenses and disruptions in daily life.

