BELLEVUE, Wash. — A split-second reaction by someone behind the wheel saved them from what could have been a very serious crash.

The Bellevue Police Department posted video online of the incident that happened Tuesday night, which shows a mini van nearly hit about 12 seconds in.

Officers say around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday the driver went to turn onto Bellevue Way Southeast, when they hit the brakes last minute.

A car came speeding by, nearly hitting them.

Police arrested the driver a short time later.

The department says it was the 12th DUI case they’ve seen in one week.

Here is the video of the incident:

This incident was the 12th DUI case in just a week. As partners of King County’s Target Zero efforts, Bellevue PD will continue to hold accountable anyone who chooses to drive under the influence and jeopardize the safety of this city. https://t.co/GFfVwx4NaX — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 3, 2024