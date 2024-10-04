Close
CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Win a Whale Watching Experience with Puget Sound Express!

Oct 4, 2024, 1:07 PM

...

KIRO Newsradio and Puget Sound Express have teamed up to give you a chance to win a whale watching experience! Complete the quiz below, complete the entry form, and you will be entered to win!

Enter below starting Monday, October 7 through Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Family-run Puget Sound Express operates Seattle’s most popular & well-reviewed whale watching tours. PSE’s Seattle tours depart from Edmonds, a short drive north of downtown. The Swiftsure is the fastest and quietest whale watching boat in the Northwest, connecting you with whales throughout the Salish Sea.

Three generations of the Hanke family have helped visitors have life-changing experiences with some of the most majestic creatures on the planet. We’re blessed to live in what’s been called “the American Serengeti,” with some of the highest concentration of whales and dolphins and sea life anywhere in the world — including our totem species, the orca. Few people know these waters like Puget Sound Express.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

 

