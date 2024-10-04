Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MONEY

New Seattle minimum wage, non-taxable tips for 2025 announced

Oct 4, 2024, 2:44 PM

Cooks, service workers...

Seattle's new minimum wage was announced Thursday. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Starting January 1, 2025, all businesses in Seattle, regardless of size, will be required to pay employees a minimum wage of $20.76 per hour. This new rate, announced on Thursday, marks an increase from the current 2024 wage of $19.97 per hour for large employers and small employers who do not contribute at least $2.72 per hour towards employee medical benefits or where employees do not earn at least $2.72 per hour in tips. Small employers who meet these criteria currently pay $17.25 per hour.

Under the updated Wage Ordinance, small businesses will no longer be allowed to count customer tips or payments towards medical benefits as part of the minimum wage. The ordinance mandates annual adjustments to the minimum wage based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area to reflect inflation. The minimum wage applies to all employees working within city limits, regardless of immigration status.

Wage debate: Small business vs. worker pay

Friday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released the following statement after the Office of Labor Standards announced the 2025 minimum wage increase and structure:

Seattle has one of the highest minimum wages in the country – this is a good thing for workers, a good thing for our overall economy, and something we should take pride in. As one of the leading members of the original team who developed Seattle’s groundbreaking minimum wage legislation, my mission is the same now as it was then – ensuring Seattle is both a great place for workers and a great place for small businesses.

On January 1, the temporary tip credit for small businesses will expire, as determined by the law passed in 2014. While this is the right thing for wage fairness, we recognize it will present a significant change for many small businesses who are still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic and the resulting record inflation. Our office convened discussions to help address the concerns of all stakeholders. As the tip credit expires, we are committed to aggressively addressing many of the pressures facing small restaurants moving forward – from public safety to inflation, insurance, and a wide array of other cost pressures, including best practices in addressing the absence of a tip credit.

Seattle City Council member: Bill withdrawn that would have slowed wage increases

Harrell said that he will continue to talk with small businesses to identify tangible and actionable ways for Seattle to be made more affordable.

For assistance with compliance, businesses can contact Office of Labor Standards at 206-256-5297.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Money

Cooks, service workers...

Bill Kaczaraba

New Seattle minimum wage, non-taxable tips for 2025 announced

Starting January 1, 2025, all businesses in Seattle, regardless of size, will be required to pay employees a minimum wage of $20.76 per hour.

3 hours ago

Image: The exterior of a Bank of America location can be seen in Austin, Texas, on July 16, 2024....

Steve Coogan

Bank of America customers in Seattle area, US report account issues, $0 balances

Tens of thousands of Bank of America customers across the country reported major issues accessing their bank accounts Wednesday.

2 days ago

Tacoma Public Utilities truck...

Bill Kaczaraba

Tacoma Public Utilities rates to go up for the next 2 years

Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU), following the lead of its Seattle counterpart, is set to raise its monthly power rates in both 2025 and 26.

2 days ago

Fictitious html pages and hacker programs are seen on screens while a man has his hands on the keyb...

Bill Kaczaraba

Can you really protect yourself from identity theft?

Americans lost $12.5 billion to online scams last year, according to the FBI. But there are ways you can protect yourself.

2 days ago

rubstello ferries wsf...

Bill Kaczaraba

It will now cost you more to ride Washington ferries

It has become an annual cost of passage. The 4.25% fare increase for Washington ferries goes into effect Tuesday.

3 days ago

Photo: Washington's Lottery said there are unclaimed prizes expiring....

Julia Dallas

Check your tickets! Unclaimed lottery prizes expire next month

You could have won thousands of dollars. Washingon's Lottery said there are unclaimed prizes expiring next month.

4 days ago

New Seattle minimum wage, non-taxable tips for 2025 announced