World’s second-longest girders installed over I-5 in Fife

Construction crews in Fife are installing some nearly record-breaking concrete girders over the freeway this weekend.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the girders being placed to support the new SR 167 bridge over I-5 are the second-longest, precast concrete girders in the world.

Work crews installed three of those gargantuan girders overnight Friday/Saturday morning and will continue the work Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

So exactly how long are the second-longest, precast girders in the world? They come up just four inches short of the world record, at 222 feet, 9 inches long.

Amazingly, Wash-Dot says our state is also home to world’s longest precast girders. Those girders were installed on I-5 over the Puyallup River. They are 223 feet long.

So how will all this record-breaking construction work affect you?

All lanes will be closed overnight this weekend, from SR 18 to 54th Avenue East.

So if you’re planning to drive through Fife, expect lane reductions to begin around 7 p.m., with all northbound lanes closed by 10:30 p.m, and southbound lanes by 11 p.m. In the morning, crews will begin reopening lanes at 8 a.m, with all lanes reopened by noon. The ramps to SR 18 and Port of Tacoma Road will also by shut down.

Those same closures are expected to take place for the next two weekends.

The giant girders being installed are just one portion of the SR 167 Completion Project in Pierce County. It’s a big part of the Puget Sound Gateway Program, which also includes the SR 509 Completion Project in King County.

The project will complete two major unfinished highways, creating new connections to Interstate Five from Sea-Tac Airport and the Ports of Tacoma and Seattle.

When finished, the new roads will provide six new miles of electronically-tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. The project will also include sidewalks and bike trails.

A third stage of construction begins in 2025 and is expected to last a couple of years. It will widen SR 167 between North Meridian Avenue and SR 410 and build a diverging diamond interchange at North Meridian Avenue.

That phase of the project will also construct an embankment between the Puyallup Recreation Center and North Meridian Avenue, and build a 12-mile regional trail between Tacoma and Puyallup.

The fourth and final stage is slated to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2029. It will build SR 167 between the Puyallup Recreation Center and I-5, complete a diverging diamond interchange at I-5 and build six new bridges. The project will also include a new half-interchange at Valley Avenue, complete the Tacoma-Puyallup trail and restore and preserve 113 acres of wetlands.

Tom Brock is a weekend editor, reporter and anchor for KIRO Newsradio.