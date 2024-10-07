40 residents could be displaced for months after Queen Anne fire

A fire at an apartment building in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood is under investigation after at least 40 people were displaced Saturday afternoon.

Approximately 22 units were damaged from the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Crews are responding to a fire in an apartment building at W Prospect St & Queen Anne Ave N. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 5, 2024

“I could smell the smoke as I was walking up in this direction,” Jennifer Dent, who lives in Queen Anne, told KIRO 7.

Flames first erupted from an apartment unit within the building, located on West Prospect and Queen Anne North — about halfway up the south side of Queen Anne Hill.

Betsy Robertson with the Red Cross stated the organization is set to provide financial aid and help people get the other resources they need, but it could be months before the displaced residents could return to their apartments.

“Is it replacing clothes? Is it replacing other items? Is it securing a security deposit for another place to go and live?” Robertson asked hypothetically to KIRO 7.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

