MYNORTHWEST NEWS

40 residents could be displaced for months after Queen Anne fire

Oct 7, 2024, 7:25 AM

queen anne fire...

A Seattle Fire Department vehicle. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Fire Department Facebook page)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Fire Department Facebook page)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A fire at an apartment building in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood is under investigation after at least 40 people were displaced Saturday afternoon.

Approximately 22 units were damaged from the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

“I could smell the smoke as I was walking up in this direction,” Jennifer Dent, who lives in Queen Anne, told KIRO 7.

Flames first erupted from an apartment unit within the building, located on West Prospect and Queen Anne North — about halfway up the south side of Queen Anne Hill.

Betsy Robertson with the Red Cross stated the organization is set to provide financial aid and help people get the other resources they need, but it could be months before the displaced residents could return to their apartments.

“Is it replacing clothes? Is it replacing other items? Is it securing a security deposit for another place to go and live?” Robertson asked hypothetically to KIRO 7.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Frank Sumrall

40 residents could be displaced for months after Queen Anne fire