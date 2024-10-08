A Seattle-area cat rescue is in need of critical funding.

Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is launching an emergency fundraiser to close a budget gap of more than $100,000, according to a news release from the nonprofit on Tuesday.

“Without immediate community support, the nonprofit may be forced to reduce its lifesaving programs and services, leaving vulnerable felines at risk,” the news release stated.

‘Vaccination is critical:’ Contagious, deadly rabbit disease rises again in Washington

SAFe Rescue said one of the cats in need is 11-year-old Missy. The tabby cat arrived at the nonprofit after nearly being euthanized by her previous owner. Missy required daily ear drops, special prescription food and grooming assistance. She also needed a likely cancerous mass in her ear removed, according to SAFe.

“In order to get that removed, she needs her ear canal removed along with it, which is a specialty surgery that needs to be done by a board-certified veterinary surgeon,” SAFe’s staff veterinarian, Dr. King said via the release. “Missy isn’t the only kitty we have come in with special needs, and we only have so many resources within our organization to be able to address these cases the way that every cat deserves to have them addressed.”

As King said, Missy isn’t alone and shelters are struggling to make ends meet.

“We are seeing shelters and rescues across the country struggle,” Emily Dolan, SAFe’s Board President, said via the release. “There are more animals coming into shelters, staying longer than usual, and having more medical and behavioral problems. Shelters have less access to spay/neuter and health care, and costs are up in all areas. We need your help.”

What you should know: ‘Zombie deer, elk disease’ confirmed in Washington

The rescue is hoping to raise $100,000 for Missy’s life-saving surgery and to provide support for other cats in need.

To donate, visit SAFe Rescue’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.