Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

SEATTLE'S MORNING NEWS

Seattle’s Morning News: Cool weather brings calmer housing market

Oct 8, 2024, 6:49 PM

Photo: Western Washington's housing market is cooling off....

Western Washington's housing market is cooling off. (Photo courtesy of the King County Housing Authority)

(Photo courtesy of the King County Housing Authority)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

As the weather cools off, so does the housing market in Western Washington.

Windermere Chief Economist Jeff Tucker told the “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio Tuesday the housing market is following a typical pattern.

“This is a pretty predictable outcome, every year after we get past the peak spring selling frenzy,” Tucker said.

Harger: Walz visit a reminder WA is a mere ‘ATM’ for politicians visiting during gridlock

Tucker said while you will pay a little less from a few months ago, home prices are up overall. He said in King County, the median sale price for a family home is up $50,000 from last September, jumping from $900,000 to $950,000.

Tucker added that if interest rates go down, demand could go up and prices along with it.

However, Federal Reserve rate cuts caught the attention of buyers.

“So that did seem to catch homebuyers’ attention,” Tucker said. “If you look at Google Trends for searches of the word mortgage or mortgage rate, they spiked as soon as the news came out that the Fed was cutting the short-term rate by half a point. So I think that is a moment now where buyers are kind of tuning back in. They’re learning that interest rates have come down a lot. They’ve come down from about seven and a quarter, seven and a half percent, as recent as April or May of this year, down to about six and a quarter right now.”

He believes the back-to-office trend is increasing demand in King County by “bringing some folks a little bit back toward the central core of the region.” However, Tucker said that trend is “working against a bit of a trend of softening in the tech labor market.”

He explained there was a huge tech hiring boom in 2021 for jobs such as data scientists and software engineers. Tucker said that boom peaked in 2022 and has since calmed down.

“So that is a bit of a headwind for our region, but that is being balanced by, if they’re maybe not hiring at quite the same frantic pace, but they’re telling folks, it’s not even just three or four days a week, you need to be back in the office five days a week,” he said.

Ross: Denial is still in style when it comes to election results

Another trend Tucker noticed is that fewer people are viewing their first home as a starter home.

“I think when they buy that first home, they’re sort of thinking, ‘This is not going to be my starter home that I’m expecting to sell in three or four years to move up,'” he said. “It seems like a growing trend of people saying, ‘I want to sort of do this one and done. Well, look at the price. If I’m going to buy a house, I’m going to be settled there for a long time.'”

Contributing: KIRO Newsradio staff

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Seattle's Morning News

Photo: Western Washington's housing market is cooling off....

Julia Dallas

Seattle’s Morning News: Cool weather brings calmer housing market

As the weather cools off, so does the housing market in Western Washington. Windermere Chief Economist Jeff Tucker said the housing market is following a typical pattern.

3 hours ago

ATM politicians gridlock...

Charlie Harger

Harger: Walz visit a reminder WA is a mere ‘ATM’ for politicians visiting during gridlock

Tim Walz is swinging through the Emerald City for a fundraiser, potentially turning rush hour into a parking lot.

15 hours ago

election denial...

Dave Ross

Ross: Denial is still in style when it comes to election results

I think we all have to accept that many of our neighbors, at this time in our history, have election denial regarding Donald Trump.

2 days ago

Photo: A new indictment has been filed in an effort to convict Donald Trump of interfering with the...

Julia Dallas

New indictment undermines ruling that Trump’s alleged crimes fall under presidential immunity

A new indictment gives supporting evidence that allegations against former president Donald Trump do not fall under presidential immunity.

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: 7 Ways to Help Prevent Identity Theft

Americans lost $12.5 billion to online scams last year, according to the FBI. That’s a record amount, up 22% from 2022. But there are ways you can protect yourself. The SMN crew talks about 7 different ways that you can help better protect yourself from identity theft. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross […]

5 days ago

Image: A small crowd holds signs and waves as cars pass by the Leon County Courthouse on Thursday, ...

Steve Coogan

Colleen O’Brien explains how one candidate’s abortion policy could’ve killed her

Colleen O'Brien, who is currently raising kids, said she didn't hear anything that appealed to her on the topic of abortion.

6 days ago

Seattle’s Morning News: Cool weather brings calmer housing market