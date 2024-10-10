Close
KTTH OPINION

Singer Pat Boone sees a divided nation but says there’s hope for Seattle

Oct 9, 2024, 5:55 PM

Photo: Singer Pat Boone attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Reagan" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Augu...

Singer Pat Boone attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Reagan" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20, 2024. (Photo: Robin L Marshall/Film Magic via Getty Images)

(Photo: Robin L Marshall/Film Magic via Getty Images)

Jackson Meyer's Profile Picture

BY JACKSON MEYER


Producer

Singer and songwriter Pat Boone is a living legend with dozens of hit songs to his name, having sold nearly 50 million records during his decades-long career. And at the age of 90, he is still going strong. Boone has released a new song “Where did America go?”

The song pines for a return to the principles that made America great, while addressing the challenges the nation faces today. But Boone has local ties to Seattle and is aware of the area’s problems. It’s why he’s hoping things turn around.

“My eldest daughter lives in Sammamish, and five of my grandkids grew up there, and my son-in-law, Dan O’Neill, helped me start Mercy Corps, which is the International Human relief and hunger relief agency … that’s still operating from Seattle,” Boone told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Rantz Exclusive: Mayor’s office ignored warnings about payroll system, now Seattle Police missing pay

Like so many in the region, Boone laments the hard left turn the city has taken.

“The whole political climate has changed to the point where you give away a city block and let it become some little city-state where murder is going on and all kinds of things,” he said.

Nevertheless, Boone offered a message of hope for the city and our country.

“We just got to get back to basics … de Tocqueville, I quote him a lot, the historian who when America first became a great nation, he asked, ‘Why is America great?’ And he said it’s because America is good,” he shared.

Rantz: Thanks to FIFA Club World soccer, Seattle will be clean for 10 whole minutes

On whether Boone would be able to fit a de Tocqueville rhyme into a song, he quipped “let’s go to get wokeville.”

You can listen to the full interview here:

Jackson Meyer

Singer Pat Boone sees a divided nation but says there’s hope for Seattle

Renowned singer Pat Boone's new song is calling attention to the division in America. He hopes it can serve as an inspiration for Seattle too.

38 seconds ago

