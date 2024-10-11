Happy Friday and welcome back to the weekend. Nice weather is still hanging around so get out and enjoy it!

If you are looking for a spin on your usual weekend farmers market trip, consider heading down to South Tacoma this weekend for the Haunted Farmers Market. There you will find taxidermy, crystals and tarot cards, in addition to your usual favorites from local farmers and food trucks. This is going down on Saturday in Tacoma and will be continuing on Saturdays throughout the month. Get more details on Haunted Famers Market’s website.

Good news for Huskies fans: Comcast to add Big Ten Network to Xfinity TV package

Also in Tacoma this weekend is the Tacoma Film Festival. A variety of films from across the world are being shown at the Grand Cinema throughout the weekend. You can also catch a ton of short films, including short films made by local filmmakers and artists. If you are a Tacoma/Pierce Student you can apply for a free ticket as well. Get more details, including more information about the Save the Grand campaign on Grand Cinema’s website.

If you are a fan of the movie series “Twilight,” you’ll want to head to High Dive on Saturday night. Four bands will be putting their spin on the “Twilight” soundtrack by playing their take on music from the film series as well as their own. There will also be a costume contest and more unannounced-themed fun. Get more details on High Dive Seattle’s website.

If you are getting ready to hit the slopes and are looking to get some different gear for the season, West Seattle has you covered this weekend. The West Seattle Ski Swap is Saturday and Sunday at the West Seattle VFW Post 2713. There you will be able to buy or sell skis, snowboards, winter clothing, accessories and more. You’ll want to make sure you understand the selling process and the procedure to follow, so get details on Mountain to Sound Outfitters’ website.

There’s something new going on at the Hugo House in Seattle. It’s called Deaf Lit Fest and it is an event that puts the spotlight on deaf authors and also provides workshops to help take your writing to the next level. There will also be Q and A’s and in order to offer flexible pricing, you can choose what events you’d like to get tickets for, or just get the full pass. You can get details on Hugo House’s website.

This weekend in Port Townsend it is the Olympic Peninsula Apple and Cider Festival. Learn about the world of apples and cider making while enjoying one of the staple fruits of the Pacific Northwest. There is a mix of family-friendly and 21+ events and on Sunday it is Finnriver Apple Day. This is part of the festival and takes place at Finnriver Farm and Cidery. There will be mini golf, arts and crafts, apple pressing and so much more. Get details on the Olympic Peninsula’s website.

More lifestyle news: Tickets going fast for popular Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ in Seattle

The Festal Program at the Seattle Center continues this weekend with Turkfest. This will be Saturday and Sunday and will highlight Turkish food, music, culture and more. The event is free to attend and starts at 11 a.m. on both days. Find out more on the Seattle Center’s website.

Plus, Halloween celebrations are in full swing, in case you are looking for more Halloween or fall-themed events, we have a list of all of them here.

And as always, if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears regularly on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle’s Morning News.” If you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.