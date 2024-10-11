Two students died in dorms at Western Washington University (WWU) in Bellingham within 24 hours of each other this week.

On Oct. 9, first responders were contacted regarding an allegedly deceased person after a fall and were dispatched to the Nash Hall dormitory on WWU’s campus at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Once the student was found, despite CPR efforts at the scene, the person was declared dead at the scene.

“The university is deeply saddened to confirm the death of a student last night after an apparent fall from Nash Hall, an on-campus residence hall,” WWU wrote in a letter for students, faculty and their families, obtained by Whatcom News.

A second student was pronounced dead shortly after, but not many details have been released regarding the second student’s death. The student was found in WWU’s Alma Clark Glass Hall the following morning unresponsive.

“In both cases, law enforcement personnel have shared that there are no initial indications of foul play of any connection between the two deaths, and that there is no danger to the broader community,” WWU wrote in its letter. “Both students’ families have been notified and will be receiving support from the university and emergency personnel.”

Law enforcement is examining both cases. Neither student has been identified.

