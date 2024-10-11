Nothing quite beats a Mariners or Seahawks game and the indulgence of a steamed bun filled with a juicy savory hot dog, sausage or brat. Everyone knows that.

But, what you might not know is more and more food vendors setting up shop outside Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park in downtown Seattle are operating illegally and legitimate vendors said they’re taking a bite out of their profits.

Other news: New claims allege City of Seattle payroll issues are much worse than officials let on

MyNorthwest talked with several food vendors before the Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. They all said, over the last couple of months, their sales have been down, especially during summer concerts and Mariners’ games. They blame the rise of selling everything from water and soda to hot dogs and popcorn.

Payton Braxton, a manager at Pioneer Grill Hot Dogs on Occidental Ave, said he understands everyone wants to make money and hot dogs are a hot-selling item, but it’s not fair that his business took the time and spent the money for proper business licensing to operate and others don’t.

“A lot of vendors say some unhappy things about these illegal vendors that are around a lot, and so it’s driving business away from them and us as well,” Braxton said.

Less than a block away, Jay who’s been serving up his famous Seattle Dogs at the SoDo Grill for years, said he’s been feeling a sales pinch too recently. He also said he understands why more illegal vendors are showing up downtown. He said they’re just trying to make money too, especially in what’s been a difficult economy for many people. However, he also worries about food-borne illnesses when it comes to illegal food vendors.

All mobile food businesses are required to have a county health permit, fire permit and a business license to operate in Seattle. Operating a food business without those means illegal vendors avoid taxes and other fees, but they also avoid food safety oversight and mandatory sanitary regulations from the King County Health Department of Health.

‘I could be picked:’ Chinatown-International District sees stabbing, shooting just days apart

In September, King County Health announced they are expanding their food rating system to include mobile food vendors. Starting soon, mobile vendors will be publicly rated using the familiar green “smiley face” rating system you see at restaurants around the county. The county said the signs will help customers better identify if a vendor is permitted or not.

For Braxton, he’s focused on what he can do about the situation which is sell more delicious hot dogs.

“It’s up to them,” Braxton said. “It’s up to Seattle what they want to do.”

Luke Duecy is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Luke’s stories here. Follow Luke on X, or email him here.