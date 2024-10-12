Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Suspected explosive device shuts down Interstate 90 on Mercer Island

Oct 12, 2024, 1:43 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

The Washington State Patrol shut down both directions of I-90 Saturday after a suspected explosive ...

The Washington State Patrol shut down both directions of I-90 Saturday after a suspected explosive device was found in a suspect's car at Island Crest Way on Mercer Island. (Photo: Washington State Patrol)

(Photo: Washington State Patrol)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

The Washington State Patrol shut down Interstate 90 on Mercer Island in both directions Saturday afternoon after a suspected explosive device was thrown from a vehicle.

Bellevue police officers arrested two people from the car.

They started following a black sedan inside the Bellevue city limits, when the driver sped off on westbound I-90.

State trooper Rick Johnson reports the vehicle stopped near Island Crest Way and the driver tossed what appeared to be an explosive device.

Bellevue officers requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol.

A state patrol bomb technician team was dispatched to the scene.

Traffic came to a standstill on I-90 after police found what appeared to be an explosive device in a car pulled over on Mercer Island. (Photo: WA Dept. of Transportation)

Traffic came to a standstill on I-90 after police say someone threw what appeared to be an explosive device from a car during a traffic stop on Mercer Island. (Photo: WA Dept. of Transportation)

The closure brought traffic to a standstill in both directions of the freeway.

I-90 was closed westbound at Bellevue Way S.E. 

Police shut down the eastbound lanes at 76th Avenue S.E.

Eastbound I-90 traffic stopped as police on Mercer Island deal with an explosive device found in a vehicle that was pulled over at Island Crest Way. (Photo: WA Dept. of Transportation)

Eastbound I-90 traffic stopped as police on Mercer Island deal with an explosive device thown from a vehicle near Island Crest Way. (Photo: WA Dept. of Transportation)

Update:  At 1:45 p.m., police reopened all eastbound lanes to traffic.  Approximately an hour later, at 2:50 p.m., two westbound lanes were allowed to reopen.
The closure worsened an already-difficult weekend for eastside drivers. The 520 bridge is also closed all day Saturday and Sunday, due to construction work.

Tom Brock

The Washington State Patrol shut down Interstate 90 on Mercer Island in both directions Saturday afternoon after a suspected explosive device was discovered in a vehicle.

