Suspected explosive device shuts down Interstate 90 on Mercer Island

The Washington State Patrol shut down Interstate 90 on Mercer Island in both directions Saturday afternoon after a suspected explosive device was thrown from a vehicle.

Bellevue police officers arrested two people from the car.

They started following a black sedan inside the Bellevue city limits, when the driver sped off on westbound I-90.

State trooper Rick Johnson reports the vehicle stopped near Island Crest Way and the driver tossed what appeared to be an explosive device.

Bellevue officers requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol.

A state patrol bomb technician team was dispatched to the scene.

The closure brought traffic to a standstill in both directions of the freeway.

I-90 was closed westbound at Bellevue Way S.E.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes at 76th Avenue S.E.



Update: At 1:45 p.m., police reopened all eastbound lanes to traffic. Approximately an hour later, at 2:50 p.m., two westbound lanes were allowed to reopen.

The closure worsened an already-difficult weekend for eastside drivers. The 520 bridge is also closed all day Saturday and Sunday, due to construction work.