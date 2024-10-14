Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Tacoma restaurant reopens after customers report norovirus-like symptoms

Oct 14, 2024, 4:22 PM

Photo: The Harvest Buffet in Tacoma is back open following a suspected outbreak of norovirus....

The Harvest Buffet in Tacoma is back open following a suspected outbreak of norovirus. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Tacoma restaurant is back open following a suspected outbreak of norovirus.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) confirmed via a news release the Harvest Buffet reopened on October 12 after closing due to reports of customers getting norovirus-like symptoms.

More outbreaks: Massive meat and poultry recall due to listeria impacts major grocery chains

“Multiple people in the same group but from different households reported norovirus-like symptoms on Wednesday after they ate at the restaurant Sunday, Oct. 6,” TPCHD stated. “The meal was their only common source of food.”

The restaurant, located at 3121 South 38th Street, was closed by the health department on October 10. TPCHD said the staff then cleaned and sanitized the restaurant, therefore passing a reopening inspection.

However, the health department said it is still working to find anyone impacted by the outbreak. Anyone who ate at the restaurant and got sick is urged to email TPCHD at food@tpchd.org, report their illness on the department’s website or call 253-649-1696.

Norovirus is very contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and can spread by having direct contact with someone — like caring for them, sharing food or eating utensils — eating food or drinking liquids contaminated with the virus or touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then putting the unwashed fingers in your mouth.

Other news: Invasive killer species potentially back in Washington

Symptoms, as stated by the CDC, include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain, which can lead to dehydration. Less common symptoms but also associated with the virus are fever, headache and body aches.

TPCHD said to clean vomit or diarrhea accidents immediately and to thoroughly sanitize the area. Also, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Especially after cleaning, restroom use and before eating.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Nisqually earthquake caused some damage in Seattle 23 years ago....

Ted Buehner

Be prepared: Still time to register for Great ShakeOut on Thursday

Ready to participate in the Great ShakeOut on Thursday, October 17th at 10:17 a.m.? Over 1.3 million in Washington have already registered.

3 hours ago

Starbucks drive thru...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: We can help people who feel lonely

A poll from the American Psychiatric Association revealed 1 in 10 adults feels lonely everyday. For people ages 18-24, that number triples.

4 hours ago

renton rape...

Frank Sumrall

Renton Police asking public’s help to identify, locate rape suspect

The Renton Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a rape suspect connected to sex crimes 15 years apart.

5 hours ago

child bellevue car...

Frank Sumrall

3-year-old child killed by car attempting to park: ‘Worst nightmare anybody could go through’

A family is mourning the loss of their child after their three-year-old daughter died once she was struck by a car in Bellevue.

6 hours ago

navy crash rainier...

Frank Sumrall

Two Navy crew members missing after aircraft crashed east of Mount Rainier

The status of the two crew members remains unknown after a Navy aircraft crashed east of Mount Rainier Wednesday afternoon.

7 hours ago

...

Julia Dallas

4 arrested, 2 charged in connection with nearly 80 violent crimes throughout King County

Two people have been charged after four people were arrested in connection with nearly 80 violent crimes throughout King County.

19 hours ago

Tacoma restaurant reopens after customers report norovirus-like symptoms