A Tacoma restaurant is back open following a suspected outbreak of norovirus.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) confirmed via a news release the Harvest Buffet reopened on October 12 after closing due to reports of customers getting norovirus-like symptoms.

“Multiple people in the same group but from different households reported norovirus-like symptoms on Wednesday after they ate at the restaurant Sunday, Oct. 6,” TPCHD stated. “The meal was their only common source of food.”

The restaurant, located at 3121 South 38th Street, was closed by the health department on October 10. TPCHD said the staff then cleaned and sanitized the restaurant, therefore passing a reopening inspection.

However, the health department said it is still working to find anyone impacted by the outbreak. Anyone who ate at the restaurant and got sick is urged to email TPCHD at food@tpchd.org, report their illness on the department’s website or call 253-649-1696.

Norovirus is very contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and can spread by having direct contact with someone — like caring for them, sharing food or eating utensils — eating food or drinking liquids contaminated with the virus or touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then putting the unwashed fingers in your mouth.

Symptoms, as stated by the CDC, include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain, which can lead to dehydration. Less common symptoms but also associated with the virus are fever, headache and body aches.

TPCHD said to clean vomit or diarrhea accidents immediately and to thoroughly sanitize the area. Also, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Especially after cleaning, restroom use and before eating.

