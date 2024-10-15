Hope After the Hurricanes: Join Bonneville Seattle to Help Aid Victims

SEATTLE— KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Sports, 770 KTTH, & MyNorthwest, through Bonneville International, are joining the effort to raise funds to support the American Red Cross in its efforts to profile critical relief for victims of the recent hurricanes.

We are inviting you to join in our Hope After The Hurricanes initiative.

Click here to donate now.

The Red Cross is on the ground delivering food, shelter, and supplies to those who have been hardest hit, and they need our help to continue these lifesaving efforts. This is our opportunity to offer hope and help to families who’ve lost their homes and livelihoods after these devastating hurricanes.

Together we can make a difference

Every dollar counts, and your contribution, no matter how small, can provide meals, shelter, and medical assistance to those in urgent need. All proceeds go directly to the American Red Cross to aid its hurricane recovery efforts.

To donate to the American Red Cross through Bonneville International, click here.

Why the Red Cross?

The American Red Cross has a proven track record of mobilizing quickly in times of disaster, ensuring help reaches the people who need it most. With the Red Cross, your donation goes to immediate action — providing shelter, food, medical care, and support for those in the wake of the hurricane.

By supporting the Red Cross, we are supporting a trusted organization known for its transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in disaster relief.