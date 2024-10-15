Western Washington University (WWU) professor John Danneker, the dean of libraries — arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of communication with a minor for immoral purposes — will not be charged.

Whatcom County Prosecutor Eric Richey told The Bellingham Herald on Tuesday that after reviewing the case, Danneker, 48, will be released from jail.

“I think it’s pretty clear that we are unable to prosecute this case,” Richey said in a phone call with the Herald.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported Danneker has been removed from his position and placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the university in conjunction with law enforcement, according to a campus advisory.

University police responded to reports of suspicious activity outside Haggard Hall at 4:51 p.m. on October 14. Upon arrival, officers found two adult men, including Danneker. After interviewing the men and consulting with the Bellingham Police Department, officers arrested Danneker at the scene. The second individual who reported the incident is not affiliated with WWU, according to The Tri-City Herald.

Danneker began his role as dean of libraries at WWU in August 2023. Prior to this, he served as the director of learning services for the University of Washington (UW) libraries and as the director of the Odegaard Undergraduate Library. His career also includes positions at The George Washington University, where he was the director of the Eckles Memorial Library, according to Cascadia Daily.

Danneker holds a bachelor’s degree in music history from Bucknell University, a master’s degree in library and information science from The Catholic University of America and a master’s degree in musicology from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Danneker is in custody at Whatcom County Jail with bail set at $1,000. An initial hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. on October 15 was canceled. However, according to The Tacoma News Tribune, he will be released.

This incident has prompted WWU to conduct a thorough investigation in collaboration with local law enforcement. The university has emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its community.

