King County workers began their efforts to clear a Burien encampment located across from the King County District Courthouse.

The encampment, which is now surrounded by metal fencing, took over parts of the courthouse’s parking lot, located on 149th Street.

We spoke with Arlene Hampton, homeless investment director and Burien encampment project manager for King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA), about the county’s efforts on Tuesday, which began at 6 a.m.

“We want to make sure that people were aware that today was the 15th,” she said. “We were able to come in. They were given water, given breakfast, and make sure everyone here was given a resource and knew today, this area would be cleaned up.”

Hampton said people in the encampment were notified weeks in advance about the closure through workers and signage.

Fifty-five people who lived in the encampment for weeks were added to the county’s By-Name list, Hampton said, which is aimed to provide people with housing.

“The majority of the individuals on the By-Name list, we were able to find a permanent-housing solution or transitional-housing solution until we were able to find a longer-term,” she added.

She said newer people at the site were not added to the list, but county workers and non-profit organizations were still providing support on Tuesday.

“We want to make sure anyone who came here looking for a resource is able to get one today,” she said.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Los, a veteran, who lived in the encampment for months, about the county’s efforts.

“I understand,” he said. “I don’t want to be living here anymore than they want us living here. I just didn’t really have anywhere else to go. At the moment, I don’t think there’s anyone specifically helping me. I’m not sure where we’re going to go from here. Yeah, I just don’t know where I’m going to be.”

Los said he is hopeful to get back on his feet, despite the challenges he’s currently facing.

“It’s hard to have work when you can’t have things being consistent,” he shared. “Never know where you’re going to be every day. So hopeful to get back to work here real soon.”

Hampton told KIRO 7 News that people who lived in the encampment were not asked to move to different places in the county.

We also reached out to the City of Burien. The city declined an interview with us, but shared the following statement:

King County and King County Regional Homelessness Authority failed to provide to Burien any information about the effort to clear the encampment on county property. It is unknown if King County Executive Dow Constantine decided to exclude Burien – in a project that will affect directly the city and its residents. My team and I look forward to King County ending its breach of contract and returning into compliance with the Interlocal Agreement for law enforcement services with the City of Burien.”

KIRO 7 News asked KCRHA about the county’s communication with the City of Burien.

The organization deferred us to the King County Executive’s Office, which shared the following statement:

A sign has been posted at the encampment, saying it would be closed on the 15th. Plus, we did inform the City of Burien in late June that the unused $1M we had offered over a year ago would be redirected to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority for outreach and emergency housing in South King County, including addressing this site. King County is grateful to all our partners — KCRHA, the King County Sheriff’s Office and the Burien Police Department — for their collaboration in connecting individuals at the encampment to shelter and services. We remain committed to working with local cities and the state to find long-term solutions to affordable housing and homelessness.”

KCRHA said the clearing of the encampment is expected to be finished on Tuesday.