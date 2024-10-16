Close
TSA at SEA Airport begins using new technology to verify travelers’ identities

Oct 16, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

Facial recognition technology. (Photo: TSA)...

Facial recognition technology. (Photo: TSA)

(Photo: TSA)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY LEXI HERDA, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

The next time you travel through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), your trip through security might look a little different.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is starting to use new technology to verify passengers’ identities.

The new CAT-2 units compare the traveler’s photo on the ID against the in-person, real-time photo using facial matching technology.

Once a match is confirmed, a TSA officer will verify and the traveler can proceed to security screening, all without exchanging a boarding pass.

Crime blotter: Renton Police asking public’s help to identify, locate rape suspect

TSA officers can perform additional passenger verification if needed.

“Over the next few weeks, travelers departing SEA will begin to see CAT-2 units in use more frequently and they can expect to have the option to verify their identity using facial matching technology,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Washington Greg Hawko in a news release.

TSA says photos captured by a CAT-2 unit are never stored or used for any other purpose than immediate identity verification.

Travelers who do not wish to use the facial matching software can opt-out in favor of another ID verification process.

TSA at SEA Airport begins using new technology to verify travelers’ identities