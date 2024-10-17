On Wednesday, the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) released officer bodycam video of police arresting a man they believe was trying to ignite an explosive device on Interstate 90 (I-90).

Sokphana Soeung, 42, took Bellevue police and Washington State Patrol deputies on a slow-speed chase along I-90 last Saturday morning.

When Soeung was finally stopped near the Mercer Island Way exit, police said he tried to run and as officers got close, he turned to them with something in both hands.

“As you’ll see in the video, he turns toward the officers and it looks like he has something in both hands, looks like he’s either trying to light something, flick something,” BPD Chief Wendell Shirley told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s unclear.”

You can watch the video of the arrest below:

Officers learned after the takedown that Soeung was carrying a homemade explosive device, created from a tennis ball and about five grams of explosives. Fortunately, police were able to tackle Soeung and take him into custody before he could cause any harm.

“If that device had gone off, not only would he probably have injured or killed himself, he probably would have injured or killed several police officers as well,” Shirley said.

Police aren’t sure where Soeung got the explosives or whether he had anything sinister planned. However, police learned the car he was driving was stolen and they found two more explosives inside.

“We have no idea why they had them,” Shirley said. “I’m actually pleased we were able to get them into custody because they could have used them in some other way, in some other place, and we might not have been there to stop it.”

Soeung was charged Wednesday with five felonies related to the incident, they are assault in the second degree with a deadly weapon enhancement, possession of an explosive device, possession of an incendiary device, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Soeung’s bail is set at $750,000. His arraignment is set for October 30, at 10 a.m.

