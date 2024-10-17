Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Bellevue Police releases video of officers arresting man with explosive device on I-90

Oct 16, 2024, 6:56 PM | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 10:06 am

Photo: Bellevue police arrest man they believe was trying to ignite an explosive device on I-90....

Bellevue police arrest man they believe was trying to ignite an explosive device on I-90. (Photo courtesy of BPD)

(Photo courtesy of BPD)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

On Wednesday, the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) released officer bodycam video of police arresting a man they believe was trying to ignite an explosive device on Interstate 90 (I-90).

Sokphana Soeung, 42, took Bellevue police and Washington State Patrol deputies on a slow-speed chase along I-90 last Saturday morning.

More details: Police arrest man accused of making threats with explosive device, shut down I-90

When Soeung was finally stopped near the Mercer Island Way exit, police said he tried to run and as officers got close, he turned to them with something in both hands.

“As you’ll see in the video, he turns toward the officers and it looks like he has something in both hands, looks like he’s either trying to light something, flick something,” BPD Chief Wendell Shirley told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s unclear.”

You can watch the video of the arrest below:

YouTube video

Officers learned after the takedown that Soeung was carrying a homemade explosive device, created from a tennis ball and about five grams of explosives. Fortunately, police were able to tackle Soeung and take him into custody before he could cause any harm.

“If that device had gone off, not only would he probably have injured or killed himself, he probably would have injured or killed several police officers as well,” Shirley said.

Police aren’t sure where Soeung got the explosives or whether he had anything sinister planned. However, police learned the car he was driving was stolen and they found two more explosives inside.

“We have no idea why they had them,” Shirley said. “I’m actually pleased we were able to get them into custody because they could have used them in some other way, in some other place, and we might not have been there to stop it.”

3-year-old killed by car attempting to park: ‘Worst nightmare anybody could go through’

Soeung was charged Wednesday with five felonies related to the incident, they are assault in the second degree with a deadly weapon enhancement, possession of an explosive device, possession of an incendiary device, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Soeung’s bail is set at $750,000. His arraignment is set for October 30, at 10 a.m.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: Bellevue police arrest man they believe was trying to ignite an explosive device on I-90....

James Lynch

Bellevue Police releases video of officers arresting man with explosive device on I-90

The Bellevue Police Department released officer bodycam video of police arresting a man they believe was trying to ignite an explosive device on I-90.

20 hours ago

renton rape...

Frank Sumrall

Renton Police asking public’s help to identify, locate rape suspect

The Renton Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a rape suspect connected to sex crimes 15 years apart.

1 day ago

child bellevue car...

Frank Sumrall

3-year-old child killed by car attempting to park: ‘Worst nightmare anybody could go through’

A family is mourning the loss of their child after their three-year-old daughter died once she was struck by a car in Bellevue.

1 day ago

...

Julia Dallas

4 arrested, 2 charged in connection with nearly 80 violent crimes throughout King County

Two people have been charged after four people were arrested in connection with nearly 80 violent crimes throughout King County.

2 days ago

Western Washington student unionize...

Bill Kaczaraba

Western Washington University professor to be investigated by school

WWU professor John Danneker arrested on suspicion of communication with a minor for immoral purposes will not be charged.

2 days ago

husband shoot boyfriend...

Frank Sumrall

Estranged husband shoots wife’s boyfriend during child custody exchange in Kitsap County

An estranged husband shot his wife’s new boyfriend in the stomach Saturday evening, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

2 days ago

Bellevue Police releases video of officers arresting man with explosive device on I-90