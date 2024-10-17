Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Family ‘reeling in shock’ after two teens allegedly murdered by their older brother

Oct 17, 2024, 6:32 AM

two teens murdered brother...

Sebastian and Scotty Bass in a family photo as children. (Photo courtesy of the family's GoFundMe)

(Photo courtesy of the family's GoFundMe)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA LOMIBAO, KIRO 7


MyNorthwest.com

“We only have questions and heartbreak. No answers or explanations. We are reeling in shock,” the GoFundMe link read, as a Kitsap County family remembers two teens who were allegedly murdered by their older brother last week.

Scotty Bass, 17, and Sebastian Bass, 16, were found dead inside their Poulsbo home on Oct. 9.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Seth South near Bonney Lake that same day following an hours-long manhunt from Poulsbo. Police said he killed his siblings with a knife.

One week later, Shyanne South said she still can’t understand why her big brother, Seth, would ever hurt their two younger siblings.

“We’re grieving three people right now,” Shyanne said. “We’re grieving the loss of my younger siblings and we’re grieving the loss of my older brother, Seth.”

She told KIRO 7 that their family is completely devastated.

“I think that’s also something my family and I are probably struggling with is like, God, I hate this person, but I grew up with them and I love them and they’re my sibling,” she said.

3-year-old child killed by car attempting to park: ‘Worst nightmare anybody could go through

Shyanne said they all grew up together and loved each other. She said Seth loved his siblings.

“Up until Wednesday, there was nothing in question for his love for us and it’s weird. Feelings don’t shut off,” she said.

Scotty, Sebastian, Seth and their parents lived in the Pouslbo house together.

“They all had a very tight-knit relationship with Seth as well. Since he was in the home, he constantly took care of them, looked after them,” she added. “He definitely showered us all with affection, our whole lives up until that point.”

Shyanne says this tragedy has left her parents with no other choice than to relocate.

“They poured their heart and soul into this house and it is no longer a place where anybody feels comfortable,” she said.

She said her younger brothers had so many aspirations. Shyanne explained that Scotty looked forward to graduating and hoped to be a park ranger. Scotty was excited to get his driver’s license and enjoy the rest of high school.

“They love their families so much and they loved their lives that they had been building for the past, you know, 16 to 17 years,” Shyanne said.

Shyanne said she will miss being by their side.

“Talking to them, or like, normal sibling behavior, like, Ew, you stink, or you know, like, random things, like, I can’t make those jokes, I can’t do stuff like that anymore, and I think that’s truly what I’ll miss the most,” she said.

If you’d like to help donate to the Bass/South family for relocation and funeral services, you can visit their GoFundMe.

South faces two counts of second-degree murder as well as an assault charge for hitting the detective.

He will be back in court later this month.

MyNorthwest News

train...

Bill Kaczaraba

Watch: Seattle Police officers rescue man from oncoming train

Seattle police officers rescued a man from an oncoming train in Downtown Seattle last week, narrowly averting a tragedy.

36 minutes ago

woman auburn missing...

Frank Sumrall

Pregnant woman from Auburn missing since Oct. 13

The Auburn Police Department is investigating the suspicious disappearance of Jackelin Perez, who's been missing since Oct. 13.

1 hour ago

The Amazon logo is seen on the exterior wall of a fulfillment center. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Two employees take aim at Amazon’s non-compete compliance

Two Amazon employees have filed a lawsuit this month, alleging that the company restricted violated the state ban on non-compete agreements.

4 hours ago

Environmental Protection Agency...

Bill Kaczaraba

EPA hits company with facility in Enumclaw, WA with $366,000 fine

EPA announced a manufacturer of hydraulic equipment and other industrial products, has paid a $366,000 penalty for violations in Enumclaw.

4 hours ago

Image: Nisqually earthquake caused some damage in Seattle 23 years ago....

Ted Buehner

Were you prepared? The Great ShakeOut rocked Seattle Thursday

Ready to participate in the Great ShakeOut on Thursday, October 17th at 10:17 a.m.? Over 1.3 million in Washington have already registered.

5 hours ago

two teens murdered brother...

Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7

Family ‘reeling in shock’ after two teens allegedly murdered by their older brother

A family is grieving after an older brother murdered his younger siblings -- two teens aged 16 and 17 -- with a knife.

6 hours ago

Family ‘reeling in shock’ after two teens allegedly murdered by their older brother