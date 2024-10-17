Seattle police officers rescued a man from an oncoming train in Downtown Seattle last week, narrowly averting a tragedy.

According to the Seattle Police Blotter, officers responded to reports of a man in a mental health crisis on Oct. 7. He was sitting on a ledge high above the train tracks near the Second Ave. exit and E. Jackson Street. Officers immediately began speaking with the man, hoping to coax him back to safety.

Despite police dispatch’s efforts to halt inbound trains, one was already approaching. The situation took a dire turn when the man slipped and fell approximately 25 feet onto the rocks below, sustaining serious injuries that left him unable to move.

With the train rapidly closing in, officers on the lower platform sprang into action. They ran across the tracks to reach the injured man. One officer managed to drag the man to safety with only seconds to spare before the train passed.

The 57-year-old man suffered multiple fractures and was in critical condition. He received immediate treatment from the Seattle Fire Department before being transported to Harborview Medical Center and is currently recovering.

