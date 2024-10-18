Weekend events digest: Snowvana, Halloween preperations and tons of ‘oddities’

Fall is in full swing and just because it’s going to be a wet weekend, don’t let that wash away your plans to do something fun with all these upcoming weekend events.

Snowvana and film festivals

If you are wishing the rain would turn to snow so you can hit the slopes, you’ll want to check out Snowvana 2024. It’s the first time this event is coming to Seattle, and it will be your chance to gear up for the ski/snowboard season, not only with a ski swap full of new and used equipment, but plenty of vendors will be offering deals on trip packages, lift tickets and more. There will also be movie screenings, a beer garden and plenty more, all happening at the Magnuson Park Hanger. For more details and tickets, check out the event’s website.

It began yesterday but lasts throughout the weekend at a couple of venues, the Tasveer Film Festival and Market is here! The event describes itself as the only South Asian Oscar-qualifying Film Festival and features movie screenings, panels, and lots more.

Halloween in Tacoma

Halloween fun is coming to Tacoma this weekend. In the McKinley Hill District tomorrow at 2 p.m., there will be a street fair with live music and vendors, a parade at 6:30 p.m. and a costume contest! This is the first time this event has been held, so why not go start a new spooky season tradition? Get more details at tacomahalloweenparade.com. The Haunted Farmer’s Market in Tacoma also continues this weekend as well.

Oddities and Trading Posts

If odd things make you a little curious, then you’ll want to head to the Seattle Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2024. This event is for all ages, running on Saturday and Sunday, and will have vendors showing off taxidermy, preserved specimens, artwork, jewelry and tons more! It’s a perfect place to do some shopping ahead of Halloween, as this expo should have something weird for everyone.

More weekend events include the return of The Occidental Square Trading Post, happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 40 vendors will be selling vintage items, home goods and plenty more. The event is free, and as usual, food trucks will be on-site to keep you fed.

Sporting events

It’s the final home game of the season for the Seattle Reign FC on Saturday, which means it is fan appreciation day. There will be giveaways and more celebrations during the match. You can view their schedule for tickets on their website.

Lastly, here’s an event sent to me by a listener:

The Maple Valley Model Train Show is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Gracie Hansen Community Center. See impressive displays of model trains from railroad clubs. There’s a play area for kids featuring Thomas the Tank Engine and there will be an exhibit from the Black Diamond Historical Museum that focuses on mining and logging. Food trucks will also be on-site, and cash donations are suggested.

Get out and enjoy the fall fun and, as always, if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

