CHOKEPOINTS

Port Townsend/Coupeville ferry routes canceled due to weather

Oct 18, 2024, 5:48 PM | Updated: 5:50 pm

Port Townsend/Coupeville ferry routes have been canceled. (Photo: @RichardProbst via Flickr Creative Commons)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two Friday night Port Townsend/Coupeville ferry routes have been canceled due to weather. These cancellations join two other scheduled cancellations.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the 5:15 p.m. Friday Port Townsend to Coupeville and the 6 p.m. Friday Coupeville to Port Townsend sailings have been canceled due to high winds and seas.

“The route is out of service until further notice,” WSDOT stated on its website. “Rules are relaxed for those who don’t sail this evening.”

More traffic: Accessibility issues addressed with Seattle’s newest RapidRide service

The alternate routes are Edmonds/Kingston and/or Mukilteo/Clinton.

Along with these two cancellations, Washington State Ferries (WSF) posted on X about two scheduled cancellations. These cancellations are due to tidal currents.

The Friday sailing from Port Townsend at 8:30 p.m. was canceled, as was the Friday sailing from Coupeville at 9:10 p.m.

Other news: Tolling increases are generating big money for WA

The Saturday sailing from Port Townsend at 8:30 p.m. was also canceled, as was the Saturday sailing from Coupeville at 9:10 p.m.

Travelers can sign up for WSF alerts here.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

Port Townsend/Coupeville ferry routes canceled due to weather