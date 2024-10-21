Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

First potential case of avian influenza being investigated in Franklin County

Oct 21, 2024, 7:38 AM | Updated: 9:02 am

doh avian influenza...

A duckling is vaccinated with Volvac vaccine against Influenza. (Photo: Gaizka Iroz, Getty Images)

(Photo: Gaizka Iroz, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The first possible human avian influenza infection might be in Washington after the State Department of Health (DOH) announced it is investigating an illness that has spread among multiple agriculture workers in Franklin County.

According to the DOH, four agriculture workers at a poultry farm in Franklin County showed signs of sickness and were being treated with anti-viral medication.

More from DOH: Patients at Washington dental clinic told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis

“These are the first presumed human cases of H5 virus under investigation in Washington state,” the DOH wrote in a press release. “The cases took place at a farm that was the site of an avian influenza outbreak in chickens. Approximately 800,000 birds were euthanized after test results by the Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 15 showed that they were infected with avian influenza.”

Avian influenza is a disease caused by avian influenza Type A viruses that naturally occur in wild aquatic birds worldwide. H5N1 viruses can also infect other species of birds — and occasionally mammals — and can cause significant mortality in poultry species, including chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, ducks, geese and guinea fowl.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is also involved in confirming whether it is avian influenza. If confirmed, Washington would be the sixth state to find the H5N1 infection in humans.

“Washington has monitored the spread of H5N1 closely since it was first detected in poultry in the state in 2022, and our state is prepared with the knowledge, relationships, and tools to minimize its impacts on our community,” said Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah M.D., MPH.

The DOH, with assistance from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), has provided personal protective equipment to workers on the farm and is monitoring any exposed workers for symptoms of avian influenza. Testing, vaccines and treatment for symptomatic workers has been made readily available.

Walnuts recalled as E. coli hospitalizes 7: Which Washington stores sold them?

Avian influenza viruses can infect people and make them sick on rare occasions. Most instances of people becoming infected with avian influenza have happened after prolonged, close contact with animals also infected with avian influenza.

Anyone who has worked on a poultry farm in Benton or Franklin County since Oct. 7 is asked to call (509) 460-4550 if they experience any symptoms such as red eyes or respiratory infection.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

FILE - A Social Security card is displayed. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Social Security is the plane heading toward the cliff, presidential candidates not helping

The Social Security Trust Fund could run out of money in six years if Donald Trump is re-elected. Kamala Harris not much better.

21 minutes ago

Image: Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay P. Evans, a 31-year-old naval flight officer from California, and Lt. Sere...

Frank Sumrall and Steve Coogan

2 crewmembers who died in US Navy jet crash near Mt. Rainier identified

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday the two missing aviators on the jet out of Whidbey Island that crashed last week died.

44 minutes ago

Tony Ventrella was much more than a broadcaster, he was a great human. (Photo: Tony Ventrella famil...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle’s Tony Ventrella: ‘A great and honorable man’

In a business of cutthroat competition, Tony Ventrella was always a great and honorable man. I knew him for 30 years.

4 hours ago

doh avian influenza...

Frank Sumrall

First potential case of avian influenza being investigated in Franklin County

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) announced it is investigating potential cases of avian influenza in Franklin County.

5 hours ago

tony ventrella...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Former KIRO 7 Sports Anchor Tony Ventrella has passed away

Tony Ventrella, former sports anchor with KIRO 7 and a sportscasting staple in the Pacific Northwest, has passed away at the age of 80.

18 hours ago

Several suspects fired shots Sunday morning at people gathered at a memorial for a woman killed a d...

Tom Brock

Shooters target mourners at Capitol Hill memorial site

Suspects fired shots at people gathered at a memorial to mourn the death of a woman shot a day earlier on Capitol Hill.

1 day ago

First potential case of avian influenza being investigated in Franklin County