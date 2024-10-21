Close
5 dead in shooting at Washington state home with teen in custody, police say

Oct 21, 2024, 3:57 PM | Updated: 6:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FALL CITY, WASH. (AP) — Law enforcement officials found five people killed in a shooting inside a home southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said.

Multiple people called 911 around 5 a.m. to report a shooting in Fall City, Washington, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Mellis said at a media briefing Monday afternoon.

Arriving deputies immediately took one teen into custody while another teenager who had been hurt was taken to a Seattle hospital, Mellis said. Both teens live at the house, Mellis said.

Deputies entering the home found the bodies of five people, he said. Two were adults and three were described by Mellis as young teenagers. No names have yet been released.

“Once bodies were discovered, clearly we understand that this is a hugely significant crime scene,” he said.

The shooting appears to involve members of a family, Mellis said, but added that they didn’t yet know how they were related. He also said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

“I have no reason to think that there will be any additional arrests,” he said.

A neighbor told KING-TV that a couple and their five children lived in the home.

“I’m just in total shock, I keep bursting into tears,” Lynne Trowern, told the media outlet.

Sheriff Patricia Cole-Tindall told the media outlet she was “very sad, very disturbed” to learn about the shooting.

5 dead in shooting at Washington state home with teen in custody, police say