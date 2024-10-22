Close
EXPIRED CONTESTS & EVENTS

Enter to win tickets to see the Seattle Seahawks vs. LA Rams on November 3rd!

Oct 22, 2024, 11:14 AM

...

The Seattle Seahawks season is in full swing, and KIRO Newsradio wants to send you to the game! Enter for a chance to win four tickets to see the Seahawks take on the LA Rams at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024.

Boost your chances by entering daily from Wednesday, October 23rd through Tuesday, October 29th, 2024.

Don’t miss this opportunity to catch your Seattle Seahawks live! Regular season tickets are available now—grab yours here.

 

 

 

Expired Contests & Events

...

No Author

Enter to Win Tickets to See the Seattle Seahawks vs. Buffalo Bills on October 27th!

Enter for a chance to win four tickets to see the Seahawks take on the Buffalo Bills at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 27th, 2024.

7 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win a Whale Watching Experience with Puget Sound Express!

KIRO Newsradio and Puget Sound Express have teamed up to give you a chance to win a whale watching experience!

18 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Enter to Win Tickets to Thursday Night Football on October 10th!

Enter for a chance to win four tickets to see the Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Thursday, October 10th, 2024!

21 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: 2024 Annual Tree Planting Celebration with Carter-Subaru!

KIRO Newsradio is partnering with Carter Subaru and Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust to plant native trees on Saturday, October 12th!

28 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Enter to Win Tickets to See the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants on October 6th!

Enter for a chance to win two tickets to see the Seahawks take on the New York Giants at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 6th, 2024.

29 days ago

Enter to win tickets to see the Seattle Seahawks vs. LA Rams on November 3rd!