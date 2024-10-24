Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Former youth pastor convicted of sexually abusing teen on flight to Seattle

Oct 24, 2024, 1:09 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Photo: A gavel can be seen on a table....

A gavel can be seen on a table. (Photo courtesy of www.allenandallen.com via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo courtesy of www.allenandallen.com via Flickr Creative Commons)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man was convicted of sexually abusing an 18-year-old woman on a flight to Seattle.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Western Washington reported Thursday Justin Baker, 41, from Claremont, California, was convicted of abusive sexual contact after a three-day trial.

More local crime: $1K reward for information on accused child rapist in Pierce County

According to testimony and records filed in the case, Baker was in the middle seat and the teen was in the window seat. Baker learned the teen’s age and that she was preparing to go to college. He then showed the teen sexually explicit text messages he had on his phone and draped his jacket over his lap and her lower body.

The teen tried to move away from Baker and closer to the wall, but Baker reached under the jacket and groped her leg and genitals over her clothing. He then reached into her top and groped her breast and, despite the teen saying “no” and moving away, he continued to grope her.

The attorney’s office stated the teen ultimately got out of her seat to alert the flight crew. As she passed by Baker, he groped her buttocks.

“(The defendant) saw the word ‘no’ as a speedbump, not a stop sign,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristine Foerster said during closing arguments.

Other news: Washington defense attorney faces charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into jail

Another woman came forward to testify against Baker. She said in 2004, when she was 15 years old, Baker molested her. According to the attorney’s office, Baker was a youth pastor at the time and didn’t stop despite the teen telling him “No” when he molested her under a blanket.

“Abusive sexual contact is punishable by up to two years in prison,” the attorney’s office stated. “The actual sentence will be determined by Judge (John C.) Coughenour after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.”

The FBI and Port of Seattle Police investigated the case and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kristine  Foerster and Grace Zoller.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

